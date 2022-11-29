North Vancouver’s impressive 12,000 square foot skating rink in The Shipyards is opening early December and it’s free for all.

Skate Plaza will officially open as of Friday, December 2 and its hours are from 1-8 pm daily. On that note, the Skate Plaza closes for ice cleaning at 3:00pm and 5:30pm daily for approximately 30 minutes.

RELATED: Robson Square Ice Rink Is Returning This Holiday Season

Skate rentals are $7 for adults and $5 for kids. Helmets and skating aids are free. Those with their own skates skate for free.

The massive rink features a powerful sound system and colourful lighting.

“You can see the skyline of the city in the background and all of these commercial amenities immediately accessible – it’s just absolutely spectacular. It’s unlike any other skating rink in Vancouver,” said City of North Vancouver shipyards and waterfront manager Lino Siracusa to North Shore News.

The building has a retractable roof, so people can enjoy the skylights – or the rain. It also has little islands on the ice to weave around.

“The way the space was designed it was really meant to feel like you’re outside and maintain that connection to the waterfront,” said Taylor Mathiesen, director of operations for Quay Property Management.

The rink is open everyday, except Christmas Day.