Ripple Illusion album release party featuring Caroline Allatt

Ripple Illusion

Vancouver’s funky rock & roll 5 piece Ripple Illusion is releasing their album Creature to the world, and will be throwing a bash at the Wise Hall to celebrate!

To add to the occasion, the incredibly talented Montreal Quebec singer-songwriter Caroline Allatt will be rocking your socks off as the opening act with her 3 piece band.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Event Details

Links:
www.facebook.com/rippleillusion
www.bandcamp.rippleillusion.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jBrw4jYNtk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saBIdxWFv8U

Location

The Wise Hall & Lounge

1882 Adanac St
Vancouver, BC V5L 2E2 + Google Map

  • Date

    February 3

  • Time

    8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $20 – $25

More Info