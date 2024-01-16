Ripple Illusion album release party featuring Caroline Allatt
Vancouver’s funky rock & roll 5 piece Ripple Illusion is releasing their album Creature to the world, and will be throwing a bash at the Wise Hall to celebrate!
To add to the occasion, the incredibly talented Montreal Quebec singer-songwriter Caroline Allatt will be rocking your socks off as the opening act with her 3 piece band.
We look forward to seeing you there!
Event Details
- Date: February 3rd 2024
- Show time: 8pm – 11:30pm
- Tickets: $20, Doors $25
- Tickets available at: https://www.zeffy.com/…/95ca9ebb-0d94-4150-9315…
Links:
www.facebook.com/rippleillusion
www.bandcamp.rippleillusion.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jBrw4jYNtk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saBIdxWFv8U