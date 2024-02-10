Don Pasquale has THREE performances at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver

February 10 and 15 at 7:30 pm & February 18 at 2:00 pm

Vancouver Opera is thrilled to continue the 2023-2024 season with a dazzling production of Gaetano Donizetti’s classic comic opera, Don Pasquale. With an all-star cast and music calibrated for virtuosity, Donizetti’s giddy masterpiece of inter-generational jealousy and reconciliation, young love, and madcap machinations bursts with vivid colour and endlessly engaging melodies.

A production helmed by Barbe & Doucet (aka costume/set designer André Barbe and stage director/choreographer Renaud Doucet) is a rare, must-see treat for Vancouver audiences. The last time the renowned artistic innovators transformed the QET stage was with their bold take on La Bohème in 2019. For Don Pasquale, they haven’t just brought eye-popping colour to the sets and costumes; their whimsical mid-century Technicolor filter and deliriously detailed stagecraft adds intriguing new layers to the story while giving audiences some seriously fun stimulus for the senses.

Full of hijinx and hilarity, Don Pasquale is the story of an aging bachelor’s scheme to marry and disinherit his rebellious nephew Ernesto of his accumulated wealth (namely a ramshackle pensione populated extensively by cats). Not to be outdone, Pasquale’s plan is countered by a bait-and-switch caper hatched by Dr. Malatesta and Ernesto’s love, Norina, who goes undercover as Pasquale’s new and decidedly not-as-advertised bride.

“Don Pasquale is a beloved opera that will appeal to any music lover, and we are delighted to present it in collaboration with the dynamic artistic team of Barbe & Doucet,” said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director. “Their incredible La Bohème at Vancouver Opera was filled with incredible musical talent, a dynamic stage, and colourful costumes. In Don Pasquale, their vision brings new life to a classic opera, promising an unforgettable experience for our audience. This production is a testament to Vancouver Opera’s commitment to delivering exceptional and innovative performances. We are thrilled to have Maestro Jacques Lacombe, join us in his first production since his appointment as Vancouver Opera Music Director, as he conducts the music of Donizetti’s opera buffo masterpiece.”

Don Pasquale is performed by Gregory Dahl who returns to Vancouver Opera following last season’s The Flying Dutchman. Making their Vancouver Opera company debuts are Canadian Soprano Elizabeth Polese as Norina and Victoria native Josh Lovell as Ernesto. Phillip Addis is Dr. Malatesta and was last seen with Vancouver Opera in The Pearl Fishers. They are joined by members of the Vancouver Opera Chorus and the Vancouver Opera Orchestra.

This production is courtesy of Scottish Opera and features Lighting Designer Guy Simard.

Don Pasquale is sung in Italian with English SURTITLES™ projected above the stage.

Single tickets for the 2023–2024 season start at $50

