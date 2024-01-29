604 Now
,

La Poutine Festival Vancouver 2024

Embrace being Canadian by indulging in one of our nation’s favourites—the hot and salty poutine. La Poutine Week is set to return for the first week of February, so get your stretchy pants ready.

Heading into its twelfth consecutive year, the week-long event will allow poutine-enthusiasts to discover new restaurants, creations, and flavours of one-of-a-kind poutines and support local restaurant communities across the city.

La Poutine Week Participating Restaurants in 2024

Cora Breafkast and Lunch – Poutine Burrito

La Poutine Week
Photo: La Poutine Week

Cost: $16.95
Location: Multiple locations all over Metro Vancouver in: Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Richmond, Surrey

MeeT in Yaletown – Pizza Fries

La Poutine Week
Photo: La Poutine Week

Cost: $16.75
Location: 1165 Mainland St, Vancouver

MeeT in Gastown – Kali Poutine

La Poutine Week
Photo: La Poutine Week

Cost: $16.75
Location: 12 Water St, Vancouver

Meet on Main – Meet Yr Maker Poutine

La Poutine Week
Photo: La Poutine Week

Cost: $16.75
Location: 4288 Main St, Vancouver

Vancouver Aquarium – Signature Braised Beef Short Rib Poutine

La Poutine Week
Photo: La Poutine Week

Cost: $16.00
Location: 45 Avison Way, Vancouver

The Cider House – Roasted Mushroom Poutine

La Poutine Week
Photo: La Poutine Week

Cost: $20
Location: 1602 Yew St, Vancouver

 

Get your fill of cheese curds when the festival is on from Feb. 1st to the 7th.

  • Start Date

    February 1

  • End Date

    February 7

  • Tickets

    Varies

