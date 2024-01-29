La Poutine Festival Vancouver 2024
Embrace being Canadian by indulging in one of our nation’s favourites—the hot and salty poutine. La Poutine Week is set to return for the first week of February, so get your stretchy pants ready.
Heading into its twelfth consecutive year, the week-long event will allow poutine-enthusiasts to discover new restaurants, creations, and flavours of one-of-a-kind poutines and support local restaurant communities across the city.
La Poutine Week Participating Restaurants in 2024
Cora Breafkast and Lunch – Poutine Burrito
Cost: $16.95
Location: Multiple locations all over Metro Vancouver in: Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Richmond, Surrey
MeeT in Yaletown – Pizza Fries
Cost: $16.75
Location: 1165 Mainland St, Vancouver
MeeT in Gastown – Kali Poutine
Cost: $16.75
Location: 12 Water St, Vancouver
Meet on Main – Meet Yr Maker Poutine
Cost: $16.75
Location: 4288 Main St, Vancouver
Vancouver Aquarium – Signature Braised Beef Short Rib Poutine
Cost: $16.00
Location: 45 Avison Way, Vancouver
The Cider House – Roasted Mushroom Poutine
Cost: $20
Location: 1602 Yew St, Vancouver
Get your fill of cheese curds when the festival is on from Feb. 1st to the 7th.