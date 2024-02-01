False Creek Ferry Employment Open House
False Creek Ferries has been operating for over 40 years, providing commuter and sightseeing service to millions of passengers.
We have cultivated a friendly, relaxed, yet professional working environment over the years, and we’re looking for crew.
We will be holding an employment open house at our Granville Island Dock (1699 Johnston St) on Wednesday, February 21 from 10 am – 4pm.
Bring your resume, come introduce yourself, and check out the boats.
- Are you a boater, former boater, or a future boater? Are you experienced in handling small boats, or are you willing and able to learn?
- Do you have great interpersonal skills, and enjoy talking to and getting to know new people.
- Are you a great storyteller?
- Do you have previous tour guide or outdoor adventure experience?
- Are you able to maintain a positive attitude towards customers and co-workers?
- Do you love Vancouver, enjoy discovering new things about our city and sharing those new discoveries with others?
- Are you able to handle stressful situations and the fast pace of a busy harbour?
- Are you flexible & willing to work as part of a team?
If you said yes to most of these then we want to hear from you! We are currently hiring ferry operators for spring and summer 2024. Our operators do it all, whether it’s close-quarters boat-handling, collecting tickets and fares, or engaging with passengers.
Event Details:
- This position begins with 1-2 weeks of paid training. Most of the training consists of hands-on training on-board the ferries, as well as some self-directed study.
- Shifts are typically between 7-9 hours.
- We operate year-round. Our high season runs from the beginning of May until the end of September.
- We are looking for crew who are available for 3-5 shifts per week, including weekend and afternoon shifts.
- Starting wage: $24 / hr
- 2024 end-of-season bonuses based on job performance.
- Transport Canada requires all of our operators to have the following certification:
-
- SVOP
- MED A3
- Marine First Aid
- Radio License (RoC)
Our primary considerations when hiring are ability and potential. We recognize that obtaining these licenses is a significant undertaking, and typically help to arrange courses as part of the training process for new hires who have yet to get the licenses.