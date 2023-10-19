Can you believe we are already at the second-to-last weekend of October? Have you been to a pumpkin patch yet or visited one of the fun and spooky activities in Metro Vancouver? If not, there’s limited time left, so, rain or shine, be sure to go have some fun!

RELATED: 43 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver this October

Things to do in Vancouver this weekend

Halloween Events

The Halloween season upon us, and the Halloween events are going to be in full swing this weekend. You can check out our full guide of 31 Fun + Freaky Halloween Events & Corn Mazes You Should Add To Your Bucket List.

Here are some events taking place this weekend

Haunted Village at the Burnaby Village Museum opens this weekend



Burnaby Village Musuem has always put on a spectacular show for Halloween. Each year, the museum transforms its 10 acre venue into a new magical world.

Prior years hosted the popular Eerie Illusions exhibit, which enthralled visitors with state of the art lighting, projections, soundscapes and special effects. Keep your eyes peeled for news of this years event.

When & Where: October 19-22, and 26-29 from 5 – 9 pm at 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Cost: $10

Secrets of the Haunted Bog: Guildford Town Centre opens this weekend (Free)

Step into a world of scares and surprises? Starting this week, Guildford Town Centre will be presenting a delightfully haunted and FREE experience that promises to send chills down your spine.

While it’s designed to be family-friendly, parents should note that little boos and ghouls under the age of 5 might find it a bit too frightening. The event has a limited capacity to ensures that you’ll have the spookiest experience possible.

When & Where: October 20-31, open daily from 12pm – until mall closing time at Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free admission

East Van’s Haunted Pumpkin Patch + Pumpkin Giveaway (Free)

Presented by The Cut by Fabric Living, this Halloween event offers a pumpkin-packed experience you won’t want to miss.

They will be giving away over 1,400 free pumpkins – yes, you read that right – and lots of yummy festive treats. Don’t miss Vancouver’s largest pumpkin, weighing over 1000 pounds! Enter The Great Pumpkin Contest to guess its weight for a chance to win a grand prize.

When & Where: October 22 from 10am – 4pm at the East Van’s Haunted Pumpkin Patch, 2835 Kamloops Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

KITSPATCH: Free Pumpkin Patch in Kitsilano (Free)

Don’t miss the opportunity to grab a complimentary pumpkin at KITSPATCH, an event organized by the West 4th Avenue merchants

The event is also open to pets, and there will be doggy treats available for your furry friend.

When & Where: October 21, from 11am-3pm in front of the Kitswings mural, at the corner of West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Halloween Gallery of Horrors Haunted House & Carnival

The Arts Conservatory and Renaissance Academy are bringing back the Gallery of Horrors, a spooktacular Halloween fundraiser! Get ready for a fang-tastic night of fun and frights, all in support of a great cause, and promises a hauntingly good time for all ages.

When & Where: October 21 from 5-7:30 pm at The Arts Conservatory, 12491 No 2 Rd #5, Richmond

Cost: by donation

Spooktacular Halloween Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ewing (@spooktacularhalloweenmarket)

Hang out with Mario and Luigi at this fun and creative Spooktacular Halloween Market. The market spans 2 buildings and consists of 90+ vendors.

Kids will love the free and fun activities, and the costumed characters.

When & Where: October 21, 10am to 4pm at 6050 & 6060 176th Street, Cloverdale

Cost: Admission by donation to Surrey Hospitals Foundation

Ongoing Halloween Events

Upcoming Events:

Other Events

Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA Opening Weekend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cirque du Soleil (@cirquedusoleil)



Cirque du Soleil is set to return to Vancouver this October with their mesmerizing show, “KOOZA.”

This highly anticipated event promises to once again transport audiences into a world of wonder and awe as only Cirque du Soleil can.

When & Where: October 21-December 31 at Concord Pacific Place, 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $60-$70

American Crown Circus – Circo Osorio in Coquitlam



The American Crown Circus will be dazzling Metro Vancouver audiences with its thrilling acrobatic feats, mesmerizing illusions, and captivating performances under the big top.

Prepare to be amazed as skilled artists push the boundaries of possibility, delivering a memorable and enchanting spectacle for all to enjoy. They will be in BC for most of September and October, with stops in Surrey, Tsawwassen, Richmond, and Coquitlam.

When & Where: Coquitlam Centre, 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam from Oct 19-30

Cost: $25 for general admission, $10 for children under 10

Barbie Brunch Vancouver

Get ready for a pink and glamorous experience like no other! The Barbie Themed Brunch and Lunch event is coming to Vancouver this weekend.

Celebrate the release of The Barbie Movie in style with an immersive dining experience. You can experience for yourself the fabulous universe of the iconic doll.

When & Where: October 21-22 from 11am-7pm at Mary’s on Davie, 1202 Davie St, Vancouver

Cost: $58

Tikim Ng Kulay Filipino culture celebration

Come along on a journey to rediscover our heritage and revel in the rich tapestry of Filipino art, cuisine, and culture!

Immerse yourself in an art exhibition influenced by Filipino folk tales, food, and culture. And treat yourself to a delicious variety of Filipino dishes that will transport you to the bustling streets of Manila. From sinigang to Biko, the event will be serving up nostalgia, one scrumptious bite at a time

When & Where: October 22 from 5-10pm at Heirs Pears, 605 Nelson Street Vancouver

Cost: $11.98

Pink Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

If you’re a rock star and got your rock moves, check out Pink in Vancouver. The pop superstar is set to perform at Rogers Arena for two nights.

When & Where: Oct. 20 and 21 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Hozier Concert

The “Take Me To Church” singer announced his first North American tour since 2019 with stops in Toronto and Quebec in September before the Vancouver.

When & Where: Oct 22 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Vancouver Opera presents The Magic Flute (Free)

Be transported to a storybook world of fantastical creatures, delightfully imaginative costumes, starry skies and garden mazes, and some of Mozart’s most sublime, soul-stirring music.

A fairytale within a fairytale, this playful and stylized production of The Magic Flute begins at a garden party in 1791…where a performance of Magic Flute is being staged! It’s instant magical immersion for audiences, and the start of a wild journey of high drama and whimsical delight.

When & Where: October 21 from 9-10:30am at Gryphon Presentation Center, 2762 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Orchestral Yoga Series by Gryphon

Have you ever experienced a yoga class while being serenaded with live classical music?

Gryphon Development is launching a free-to-the-public Orchestral Yoga Series on October 21st and 22nd in partnership with Jaybird Studio and the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra.

When & Where: October 21-22 from 9am at Gryphon Presentation Center, 2762 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, registration required

Freaks of Fall Presents: Local Circus Talents

Unveil the secrets of the season as you witness mind-bending circus acts, breathtaking performances, and encounters with the extraordinary. Dare to venture into the unknown at the “Freaks of Fall” Circus Production!

Step into the realm of the unknown as we invite you to join Ali, a morbidly curious human, as she ventures into the depths of an eerie abode, guided by the enigmatic MC Terry.. Follow her on a thrilling journey, meeting all of the “Freaks of Fal”.

When & Where: October 22 from 5:30-7pm at the Terry Fox Theatre, 1260 Riverwood Gate, Port Coquitlam

Cost: $42.50

Catch a Game

BC Lions VS Calgary Stampeders game on Friday October 20, starting 7 pm at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

game on Friday October 20, starting 7 pm at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver Vancouver Whitecaps VS LA FC game on Saturday October 21, starting at 6 pm at BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Latin American Heritage Month Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latin American Heritage Month Festival (@lahmfestival)



The Latin American Heritage Month Festival, organized by Latincouver, is a month long celebration taking place all over Vancouver. The festival will have more than 160 artists and offer 60 shows, events, and workshops. There will also be a fantastic performance by the Grammy Award-winning Colombian rock band Aterciopelados.

When & Where: October 6 – November 2 all over Vancouver

Cost: Free & ticketed

Get lost in a corn maze

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)



Prepare to be amazed! Corn Maze season is upon us so get ready to embark on a thrilling journey through incredible corn maze design.

From charming mazes beside a pumpkin patch, to horror mazes that will leave you running for your life, this is a fall tradition you wont want to miss.

When & Where: Here are 5 corn mazes you can explore near Metro Vancouver

Costs: Varies

Harvest Days at VanDusen

One of Vancouver’s favourite attractions returns with its annual celebration of the gorgeous fall season. VanDusen’s beautiful veggie garden and maze area will be dressed for the occasion with fun photo areas, live entertainment and more.

Harvest Days are the perfect opportunity for memorable photo ops. Take a photo besides the autumn splendor of scarecrows, hay bales, cornstalks or pumpkins.

When & Where: October 7-30 from 9am – 4pm at VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: $6.15-$12.50

F*ck Marry Kill: The Improv Show

Welcome to F*ck Marry Kill. Long form comedy improv, with a killer twist. Four friends gather together at a retreat to relive the old days. But secret desires are brewing under the surface. By the end of the day, there will be love, sex, revelations, a wedding, and at least one murder!

When & Where: October 14 to November 25 on selected dates at the Tightrope Impro Theatre, 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts (Free Entry)

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, October 21 – Howl’s Moving Castle

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism Diversity and Anti Racism Exhibit (Free)

Earlier this year, Asian Impact Society called for artists to submit artwork that reflected on any of the following topics: multiculturalism, diversity and/or anti-racism. “Your Art Your Reflections” is a collection of artwork from talented local artists of all ages sharing their stories and perspectives on these important themes.

You are now invited to come out to enjoy these pieces at Place Des Arts from September 8 to November 9, 2023.

When & Where: September 8 – November 9 during various times at the Place des Arts, 1120 Brunette Ave, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

Fin-tastic Fall Days at the Vancouver Aquarium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua)

All October long, the Vancouver Aquarium presents its “Fin-tastic Fall Days” event.

Guests can discover 65,000 fascinating animals, navigate a deep-sea maze through a kelp forest, experience a Octopus 4-D movie, and much more. There will also be delicious fall treats to enjoy like jumbo s’more cookies and sustainable seafood chowder.

When & Where: October 1-30 at the Vancouver Aquarium

Cost: $39.95 – $51.95

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.

[content-ad