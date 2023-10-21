Orchestral Yoga Series by Gryphon
Have you ever experienced a yoga class while being serenaded with live classical music?
Gryphon Development is launching a free-to-the-public Orchestral Yoga Series on October 21st and 22nd in partnership with Jaybird Studio and the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra.
The series aims to solidify Gryphon’s commitment to the arts in Vancouver while celebrating their newest commercial, retail and residential development in Oakridge District, Marco Polo.
The classes will be offered at the Gryphon Presentation Centre in Vancouver on October 21 and 22, starting at 9am. You can registers online here.