Halloween Gallery of Horrors Haunted House & Carnival

The Arts Conservatory and Renaissance Academy are bringing back the Gallery of Horrors, a spooktacular Halloween fundraiser!

Get ready for a fang-tastic night of fun and frights, all in support of a great cause, and promises a hauntingly good time for all ages.

  • Come dressed up in your costume and brave the Haunted House.
  • Release your inhibitions on the Dance floor.
  • Try your luck at our Carnival Games (everyone’s a winner)
  • Make a Halloween Keepsake.
  • Trick or Treat
  • Hot Chocolate & Popcorn
  • Immortalize the night forever with our Photo Booth.

The event will be taking place on Saturday, October 21st from 5pm – 7:30pm at the The Arts Conservatory.

Everyone is welcome and donations for the haunted house will be accepted upon entry.

Proceeds from this event will be donated to animal rescue.

The Arts Conservatory

12491 No 2 Rd #5
Richmond, BC V7E 2G3 + Google Map

  • Date

    October 21

  • Time

    5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

  • Tickets

    Donation

