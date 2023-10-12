Halloween Gallery of Horrors Haunted House & Carnival
The Arts Conservatory and Renaissance Academy are bringing back the Gallery of Horrors, a spooktacular Halloween fundraiser!
Get ready for a fang-tastic night of fun and frights, all in support of a great cause, and promises a hauntingly good time for all ages.
- Come dressed up in your costume and brave the Haunted House.
- Release your inhibitions on the Dance floor.
- Try your luck at our Carnival Games (everyone’s a winner)
- Make a Halloween Keepsake.
- Trick or Treat
- Hot Chocolate & Popcorn
- Immortalize the night forever with our Photo Booth.
The event will be taking place on Saturday, October 21st from 5pm – 7:30pm at the The Arts Conservatory.
Everyone is welcome and donations for the haunted house will be accepted upon entry.
Proceeds from this event will be donated to animal rescue.