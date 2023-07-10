Get ready for a pink and glamorous experience like no other! The Barbie Themed Brunch and Lunch event is coming to Vancouver.

Celebrate the release of The Barbie Movie in style with an immersive dining experience. You can experience for yourself the fabulous universe of the iconic doll.

RELATED: Brick Burger: A LEGO-Inspired Burger Joint

The Barbie Brunch: Vancouver

Get ready to step into a world of pink, glamour, and childhood memories. This exclusive event is packed with entertainment, nostalgia, and endless Barbie-inspired fun.

It will be taking place for 2 days only this Fall, on October 21st and 22nd on Howe St. in Vancouver.

Tickets are available for $55 for three time slots: brunch, lunch, or dinner. It includes a meal, a welcome drink, and tons of fun activities. Guests will also get a chance to win big prizes while enjoying an Instagram-worthy venue.

What to expect

To fully embrace the magical atmosphere, guests are encouraged to dress in their most glamorous Barbie-inspired outfits.

Throughout the event, there will be fun activities, such as thrilling trivia sessions with exciting prizes, and singing your heart out to Aqua’s iconic hit, “Barbie Girl”.

One of the event highlights is the chance to win exclusive Barbie-themed movie tickets. You’ll be one of the first to see Barbie’s incredible journeys come to life on the big screen and be a part of her enchanting world.

Note though that tickets for the event are limited, so make sure you secure your ticket early.