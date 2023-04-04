Metro Vancouver’s Only Drive-In Movie Theatre Reopens this Month

For those looking to relive a classic American pastime or simply looking for an alternative to traditional movie theaters, the Twilight Drive-In in Metro Vancouver is now officially open for the season.

The drive-in theater offers a unique cinematic experience that is sure to bring back fond memories for some and create new ones for others.

Twilight Drive-In

The outdoor movie venue offers a nostalgic experience that has been enjoyed by generations of movie-goers.

Located in Langley, BC, the Twilight Drive-In is the only drive-in theater in Metro Vancouver.

It is usually open Thursday through Sunday, with 2 viewings a day. Admission starts at $25 for one vehicle and one person, with an additional $10 per person up to 8 people. Walk-ins are $15 each, and it is free for children under the age of 4.

Their movies are usually very popular, so it is recommended that you try to get a ticket beforehand. If the showing is sold out online, limited tickets may be available at the gate for the last row.

Your ticket will guarantee you entry, but it does not guarantee you a specific parking spot. So moviegoers should arrive early to get a good spot. The gates open 90 minutes prior to the first show, Fridays, Saturdays & Long Weekends, and 45 minutes prior to the first show Sundays – Thursdays.

What to expect

If you have never been to a drive-in theater before here is what to expect:

Unlike traditional cinemas, the drive-in theater provides an open-air setting where patrons can watch movies from the comfort of their own vehicles.

You have the option to watch the movie from either the front or back of your car (as long as your hatch doesn’t obstruct the view), or you can set up lawn chairs in front of your car to enjoy the show.

The sound of the movie is transmitted through FM radio. The car’s radio or portable battery powered boombox will work.

Outside food is not allowed, but a concession stand is available for those who want to grab some snacks

The Twilight Drive-In offers a variety of movies to choose from, and it changes every week on Monday. You can check out their website for their latest schedule.