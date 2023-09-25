Freaks of Fall Presents: Local Circus Talents
Unveil the secrets of the season as you witness mind-bending circus acts, breathtaking performances, and encounters with the extraordinary.
Dare to venture into the unknown at the “Freaks of Fall” Circus Production!
Step into the realm of the unknown as we invite you to join Ali, a morbidly curious human, as she ventures into the depths of an eerie abode, guided by the enigmatic MC Terry.. Follow her on a thrilling journey, meeting all of the “Freaks of Fall”…
Along her path, she encounters an array of captivating characters, from a ghostly silks artist; spine-tingling contortionist; a full moon faery, and more… Each with their own dark and mysterious stories to tell. Join us as we blur the lines between reality and the supernatural, inviting you to experience the allure of the unknown like never before.
The event takes place Sunday, October 22nd, from 5:30 – 7pm at the Terry Fox Theatre in Port Coquitlam.
Tickets are currently on sale online here. They are $42.50 for adults and $27.50 for children under 12.