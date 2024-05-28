47+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This June

The long-awaited month of June is finally here! The sun will shine brighter, the temperature will rise, and it’s time to kick off your summer with an exciting array of things to do throughout Metro Vancouver.

Whether you’re a local or visiting from out of town, this guide will provide you with a curated list of must-attend events in the city.

From outdoor festivals to music concerts, food fairs, and more there is so much to do. So pack your sunscreen, grab your shades, and get ready to enjoy the best of what Vancouver has to offer this June.

Things To Do In Vancouver This June

Burnaby Hats off Day (June 1) FREE

Burnaby’s popular annual event “Hats Off Day” parade and festival returns this June and it is expected to be out of this world.

This year’s theme “Once Upon a Time” encourages attendees to embrace the magic and dress as fairies, dragons, heroes, princesses and more to participate. This huge FREE party is anticipated to have over 50,000 visitors.

When & Where: June 1 from 9:30am – 4pm on Hastings Street, from Boundary Rd to Gamma Ave, Burnaby

Cost: FREE

Vancouver Symphony Day of Music (June 1) FREE

The Vanvoucer Symphony Orchestra will be presenting Day of Music once again this year on Saturday June 1, 2024. Free Live musical performances will be taking place all over Downtown Vancouver for 12 hours.

Locations:

Orpheum (601 Smithe St)

VSO School of Music (843 Seymour St)

Christ Church Cathedral (690 Burrard St)

Bill Curtis Square (Outdoor Stage 1198 Mainland St)

Helmcken Plaza (Outdoor Stage 338 Helmcken St)

TELUS Garden (510 West Georgia St)

Deloitte (410 West Georgia St)

YVR (at the Jade Canoe)

When & Where: June 1 from 10am – 10pm at various locations

Cost: Free

West Van Community Festival (May 31 – June 1)

Discover the vibrant spirit of West Vancouver at the West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest (formerly Bridge Festival), hosted by the District of West Vancouver.

This two-day extravaganza is a celebration with music, international dancers, an international lounge with food trucks, a kids’ zone, and more. The festival takes place on Friday, June 2 from 4 pm to 9:30 pm and on Saturday, June 3 from 11 am to 9:30 pm at the Ambleside Park.

When & Where: Friday, May 31 from 4:00 PM – 9:30 PM & Saturday, June 1 from 11:00 AM – 9:30 PM at Ambleside Park, 1150 Marine Dr, West Vancouver

Cost: FREE

Thomas the Train at Squamish (June 1-2)

Every year, families in British Columbia eagerly anticipate the arrival of a beloved blue engine at the Railway Museum of BC: Thomas the Tank Engine.

This annual event transforms the museum into a bustling hub of excitement and adventure for children and adults alike.

When & Where: June 1-2 at the Railway Museum of British Columbia, 39645 Government Rd, Squamish

Cost: $37.45

Vancouver International Children’s Festival (May 27 – June 2)

This is the longest-running professional performing arts festival for young audiences and the first of its kind in North America and Europe. They showcase the world’s finest music, theatre, dance, puppetry, acrobatics, and storytelling. It also offers creative arts activities for the entire family. There are a number of free and paid events for kids of all ages taking place on Granville Island.

When & Where: May 27 – June 2 on Granville Island, Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Brewery & The Beast – Meat and Beer Festival (June 2)

Brewery & The Beast is a popular event in Vancouver that brings together meat lovers and craft beer enthusiasts in one place. This event is held annually and has become one of the most anticipated food festivals in the city.

The festival brings together some of the best local chefs and butchers who showcase their culinary skills by creating delicious meat dishes using locally sourced, sustainable ingredients.

When & Where: June 2 from 2-5pm at Concord Pacific Place, 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $196.88

Bike Week (June 3-9) FREE

Vancouver is known for being a bike-friendly city, and this year their annual Bike Week returns. The week-long event will have group rides, webinars, and community celebration stations. Registered cyclists can also log their trips on their app to help generate data to improve future cycling conditions in Metro Vancouver

When & Where: All over Metro Vancouver

Cost: Free

NBA House + Watch Parties (June 6-9) FREE

A FREE and immersive basketball experience for fans! Vancouver’s Plaza of Nations will be hosting a captivating hoops experience. The event will feature meet-and-greets with NBA alumni, the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, interactive games, official NBA merchandise, and watch parties for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals.

There will be an open house, and watch party on site.

When & Where: June 6-9 at the Plaza of Nations, 750 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Cost: Free to attend, but registration is required.

The Chickadee Room x Hennessy NBA finals game 1 (June 6)

Celebrate game 1 of the NBA finals with us at The Chickadee Room in Chinatown, Vancouver. Sponsored by our friends at Hennessy!

Each ticket includes: 1 x feature Hennessy cocktail as well as stadium snacks courtesy of our sister restaurant Juke Fried Chicken. You’ll also be entered into an exclusive Hennessy x NBA giveaway!

When & Where: June 6 from 5pm at the The Chickadee Room, 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: $40

Vancouver Art Gallery Free Entry Friday (June 7)

The Vancouver Art Gallery recently launched a new program where entry is free on the first Friday of every month between 4 and 8 pm. During the event, they will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge.

It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the Art Gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: June 7 from 4-8pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission (pre-registration is recommended)

Langley Community Days (June 8) FREE

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be hosting a block party at Douglas Park in Langley on June 10th. Attendees can expect great food, a beer garden, live entertainment and a market featuring local goods.

When & Where: June 8 from 11am – 7pm at Douglas Park, 5403-5409 206 St, Langley

Cost: Free admission. Cost of Food Varies

Steveston Spot Prawn Day (June 8) FREE

The annual Spot Prawn season returns to Steveston for another year of celebration with a variety of events and activities. This includes fresh seafood brought into Fisherman’s Wharf daily, demonstrations from professional chefs and locally caught seafood (by Steveston Fishers) featured on participating restaurant menus as part of our Dine About promotion.

When & Where: Saturday June 8th at Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf, 3866 Bayview St, Richmond

Cost: Free

Japan Market at Van Art Gallery (June 8-9)

Japan Market is returning to Downtown Vancouver with their Summer Festival.The event will feature over 70 vendors offering unique crafts, kimonos, merchandise, and delicious food. Attendees can also take advantage of numerous photo opportunities, including some with a Samurai.

When & Where: June 8-9 from 10am – 6pm at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ (formerly the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza), Vancouver

Cost: Adults $5 per day

Cultus Lake Waterpark Reopens (June 8)

A sure sign of summer is when waterparks begin to reopen, and one of BC’s classic summer traditions will continue as Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park reopens on June 8th.

With over 11 waterslides, five large hot tubs throughout the park, a lazy river, and four children areas, Cultus is considered the largest waterpark in British Columbia. In addition, there’s five food outlets, 150 covered picnic tables, locker and barbecue rentals, and an abundance of grassy space to spread out on.

When & Where: June 8 – September 2 at Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park, 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake, BC

Cost: from $30-$45

Fair Better Summer Bazaar (June 8) FREE

Come join the Summer Bazaar Opening Party at The Pipe Shop Venue in North Vancouver. Guests can shop their heart out with local vendors, enjoy photo opportunities, and face painting for the kids.

When & Where: June 8 from 1-7 pm at The Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free Admission

The Vanrays EP Release Party with Cherry Maraschino (June 8)

The Vanrays bring Motown to The Fox Cabaret with tunes from their latest EP. Formed in 2016 around a collective love of soul and R&B classics, The Vanrays are a group of Vancouver music scene veterans who’ve played in Swank, Polly, The Beladeans, Circus in Flames and 64 Funnycars.

They keep dance floors packed thanks to catchy songwriting and energetic performances.

When & Where: June 8. Doors open at 7:30 pm at the Fox Cabaret, 2321 Main Street Vancouver

Cost: $15 advance $20 at the Door

Public Disco Granville Island Block Party (June 8) FREE

The Public Disco Summer Series, sponsored by 2 Hoots Hard Iced Tea, kicks off with a free, all-ages block party on Granville Island. This event marks the beginning of our four-part series and a summer packed with outdoor cultural events on Granville Island.

The event will feature music by Chi & Ro Lee, Delacru, La Zonida, Maxey b2b J Squeezy, and Table Tutors, along with dance performances by Maria Belen, Amy, and Jamn Camrn.

When & Where: Jun 8 from 2-10pm at Granville Island lot 55 (Behind Granville Island Brewing), 1411 Cartwright St, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Doors Open Richmond (June 8-9) FREE

Doors Open Richmond returns for another year, offering locals an exclusive look behind the scenes at 40 diverse organizations, local businesses, and cultural sites. Most sites are open from 10 AM to 4 PM, with some requiring pre-registration.

Guests can also enjoy a variety of short films showcasing local cultures, communities, and unique places at the Performance Hall, Richmond Cultural Centre, 7700 Minoru Gate.

When & Where: June 8-9 from 10am – 4pm, all over Richmond

Cost: Free

Cypress Mountain top Eagle Coaster Reopens (June 8 – Sept 2)

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer.

At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada. The thrilling ride features a 279 metre vertical drop (or about 900 feet).

When & Where: June 8 – September 2 at Cypress Mountain

Cost: $35

Portugal Day-Dia de Portugal Vancouver 2024 (June 8-9) FREE

Don’t miss this celebration that includes Portuguese food, entertainment such as live bands, cultural performances and more.

Ratinho Nogueira, the sensational Portuguese performer, is flying all the way from Celorico de Basto to rock our Portugal Day celebration.

When & Where: June 8 from 10am – 10pm at the Portuguese Cultural Centre,

5455 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Cost: Free

Fraser Valley Classic Car Show in Chilliwack(June 9) FREE

This fun-filled event welcomes classic vehicle entries from anyone, with the only criterion being that the car is from the 20th century. To participate, simply make a $20 donation. Spectators can attend the show by making a donation for admission, with all proceeds benefiting the hospital’s charitable foundation.

When & Where: June 9th at the corner of Caen &Dieppe, Lot #7, Chilliwack

Cost: Free

Italian Day on the Drive (June 9) FREE

Italian Day on the Drive is one of the biggest block parties in Vancouver. The popular event draws people together to enjoy activities, music, conversations, and food and wine, all while being surrounded by green, white, and red colors that symbolize Italy.

When & Where: June 9 on over 14 blocks on Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Bard on the Beach (June 11 – Sept 21)

The 35th Season of Bard on the Beach returns this year from June 11 to September 21, 2024. This iconic cultural event promises another summer of captivating performances against the stunning backdrop of the city’s waterfront.

They will be performing:

Twelfth Night (BMO Mainstage) Jun 11 – Sept 21

Hamlet (BMO Mainstage) Jun 13 – Sept 20

The Comedy of Errors (Howard Family Stage) Jul 2 – Sept 21

Measure for Measure (Howard Family Stage) Jul 4 – Sept 20

When & Where: Vanier Park, 1000 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Cost: Ticket prices range from $30 – $90.

5X Festival Blockparty (June 13-16)

Surrey’s finest are being showcased as the annual 5X Music Festival makes its return. Hosted by Joty Kay and Kirpan Dhillon, the festival includes the 5X Blockparty and the 5X Art Party. The full lineup is yet to be announced.

Festival tickets encompass concert access, a variety of food vendors, art installations, and a vendor village highlighting some of the most unique local brands.

When & Where: June 13-16, at various times and locations

Cost: Varies

ScotFest and BC Highland Games (June 14-15)

The 92nd British Columbia Highland Games & World Music Festival will be returning this June.

This year’s lineup includes:

Friday:

Free “Pipes in the Park” concert on the Main Stage beside Lafarge Lake

Whisky & Oysters’ with our friends from Victoria’s Macaloney Distillery

Saturday:

Piping, drumming & pipe bands competitions,

Highland dancing

The REMAX Scottish heavy events,

Whisky school & cultural workshops, and chances to try pipes, drumming, dancing or even caber tossing,.

A multicultural stage, kids activities

When & Where: June 14-15 at various times at Town Centre Park, Coquitlam

Cost: Varies

5k FoamFest (June 15)

The 5k FoamFest will be returning to Surrey. This exhilarating event combines a 5K run with over 22 fun-filled obstacles and plenty of foam. Participants can expect a thrilling experience as they navigate through foam pits, giant inflatable slides, and slippery obstacles.

When & Where: June 15 at the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition, Surrey

Cost: $65-$125

Red Truck Beer Company Truck Stop Concert (June 15)

The Truck Stop Concert Series, hosted by Red Truck Beer Company, is back for its 8th year. This outdoor event in Downtown Vancouver showcases a diverse mix of local and international performers, bringing together music, food, and beer for an unforgettable experience. Their June event features: Daniel Wesley, The Boom Booms, LowDown Brass Band, Big Easy Funk Ensemble, Zada

When & Where: June 15 from 4 pm at the Red Truck Brewery, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $57.20

Delicious Days Ahead – Capilano Mall Foodie Fest (June 15-16) FREE

The Capilano Mall Foodie Fest returns! Get ready for a delectable experience as the Capilano Foodie Fest returns for its fourth and most delicious year yet. Indulge in must-try food truck fare and explore new ingredients to this scrumptious food festival, including: live music, face painting, science activities and more.

When & Where: June 15 and 16 from 11am – 4pm at Capilano Mall, 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Coquitlam Free Family Fishing Day (June 16) FREE

Coquitlam is hosting their annual Family Fishing Day on Father’s Day this year. Families can go to Lafarge lake on June 16 to enjoy a family-friendly day of fishing, fun and prizes. Angler licenses are not required. Families are expected to bring their own fishing rod, however there will also be some available to rent, and bait is provided.

When & Where: June 16 from 9am – 1pm at Lafarge Lake, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: FREE

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Ring of Fire (June 20-Aug 11)

Step into the Granville Island Stage this summer and be immersed in the life and music of Johnny Cash in the Arts Club Theatre Company’s production of Ring of Fire, featuring over twenty songs by the legendary artist.

Ring of Fire and the songbook of the iconic storyteller Cash will guide you through a journey of struggle and success, love and redemption.

When & Where: June 20 – August 11 with various shows at the Granville Island Stage, 1585 Johnston St, Vancouver

Cost: $39

Strawberry Solstice Moon (June 21) FREE

Traditionally, June’s full moon, which can be the last of spring or the first of summer, is called the Strawberry Moon. This year is special because it coincides with the summer solstice. The name, although it invokes imagery of the color of the moon, actually marks the time when strawberries are ready to be picked.

When & Where: June 21 after dark in the sky

Cost: Free

Summer Solstice Sound Bath + Kundalini (June 21)

This event will begin with intention-setting, followed by breath work, a playful Kundalini yoga practice with dancing, and will end with a cosmic symphonic gong bath. With this sacred practice, you will be moved through clearing energies in the chakras, balancing the prana of your solar and lunar self, while experiencing the blissful Kundalini energy.

When & Where: June 21 from 7:30-9pm at Stretch Yoga Studio, 180 E. Pender St, Vancouver

Cost: $60

SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest (June 21-23) FREE

Escape the mundane and dive into nostalgia this summer at the first ever SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest in downtown Vancouver. From June 21st to 23rd, Jonathan Rogers Park transforms into an adult playground, blending the best elements of summer camp with grown-up indulgences.

When & Where: June 21 – 23 at Jonathan Rogers Park, 110 W 7th Ave, Vancouver

Cost: FREE

Vancouver International Jazz Festival (June 21-30) FREE

The Vancouver International Jazz Festival offers free concerts all over the North Shore. It takes place at various venues throughout the 10 day festival.

When & Where: June 21 – 30 at various locations

Cost: Free – $50

Ice cream Festival (June 21 – Aug 5)

The Metro Vancouver ice cream festival returns for another year. This self-guided festival will feature a number of limited-time new flavors. There will be 18 ice cream parlors and dessert shops to try out around the city.

When & Where: June 21 – August 5 throughout Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Aquarium Fish and Sips (June 22)

Vancouver will be hosting a series of 19+ ‘Fish and Sips’ events this summer. The first “adult-exclusive” event will take place on June 22nd, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the aquarium after hours. As you wander among the 65,000 aquatic residents, you can enjoy live entertainment, beer, wine, and snacks.

Guests will get to check out the newly renovated Amazon Gallery, and the limited-time exhibit, Monsters of the Abyss.

When & Where: June 22, July 20, August 24 from 7 pm to 10 pm at the The Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: $35

North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Days Parade (June 22) FREE

Since 1912, Lynn Valley Days has been a cherished event embraced by our community. It’s a weekend that brings families, friends, and neighbors together for joyful celebrations. The festivities kick off with a parade at 9:30 am, followed by an array of exciting activities, including showcases from local community groups and businesses, games, a large inflatable bouncy for the kids, Maypole dancing, face painters, live entertainment, and much more!

When & Where: June 22: Parade starts at 9:15 , Festival from 10am – 5pm at Lynn Valley Park, 3590 Mountain Hwy

Cost: Free

Strathcona Block Party (June 22) FREE

Low Tide Properties is hosting another summer series, which is entirely free to attend and features a block party, a street food festival, and an open-air artisan market.

The series begins with the Strathcona Block Party, located on the 800 block of East Hastings. This event will showcase local artisans, food trucks, live music, and a beer garden.

When & Where: June 22 from 12-5pm at the 600 to 900 blocks of E Hastings, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Pinoy Festival: Panahon na para Magsaya 2 (June 22) FREE

The “Pinoy Festival: Panahon na para Magsaya 2” is the largest local Filipino Heritage Month Celebration in British Columbia.

It’s a free and family-friendly festival of festivals that will showcase the best of Philippine culture. It will feature: a colourful dance parade, live music, cultural performances, great Filipino Street food and food trucks

When & Where: June 22 from 8:30 am – 9pm at Swangard Stadium at Central Park Burnaby, 6100 Boundary Road

Burnaby

Cost: FREE

Light up the Night – Drone Show (June 22) FREE

Vancouver will be hosting their first public drone to welcome in Summer. Following the Dragon Boat Festival, the skies above False Creek will light up with drones.

Locals can view the show from the North East False Creek basin or on-site screens.

Where & When: Saturday, June 22 from 9:30 PM at Creekside Park, Vancouver, BC

Cost: FREE

Dragon Boat Festival June 22-23) FREE

Every summer, the Canadian International Dragon Boat Festival returns to False Creek with exhilarating competitive races. This annual event draws crowds with its eye-catching spectacles and engaging waterborne competitions. With its origins tracing back to 1986, this festival is now one of the largest dragon boat festivals held outside of Asia.

As an extra treat, the night will end off with Vancouver’s first public drone show, celebrating the first weekend of summer.

When & Where: June 22-23 from 8am – 10:00pm at Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek

Cost: Free

Greek Day (June 23) FREE

This street festival celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Greek community in Vancouver. This year’s event will be especially spectacular, as it celebrates the event’s 50th anniversary.

The event takes over a five-block stretch. The nearly one-kilometre route is closed off to traffic to make way for dozens of delicious food and drink stands, market vendors, entertainment and live music.

When & Where: June 23 all day event on West Broadway from Macdonald all the way to Blenheim, Vancouver

Cost: Free

GVFB Foodstock (June 23)

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is thrilled to announce the return of Foodstock! This 19+ festival is dedicated to raising funds for the food bank. This year’s event will feature artists Yukon Blonde and The Matinée, as well as local breweries and delicious local food trucks.

When & Where: June 23 from 12-5pm at Swangard Stadium, 6100 Boundary Rd, Burnaby

Cost: $35 +fees (Includes one full sized beverage from one drink partner)

Snoop Dogg Concert (June 25)

Snoop Dogg, the renowned entertainer and rapper, will be bringing his Cali to Canada Tour with Warren G and DJ Quik will be coming to Vancouver this June. It promises to take fans on a journey back to the golden era of hip-hop and rap music. Snoop Dogg has been a dominant force in the music industry for over three decades.

When & Where: June 25 at Rogers Arena

Cost: Varies

North Vancouver Outdoor Movies Start – Deckchair Cinema (June 27)

Get ready, outdoor movie enthusiasts! As summer approaches, Vancouver is bringing back its beloved free outdoor movies for all to enjoy. To kick things off, Deckchair Cinema returns from June through August at the Shipyards Cates Deck. The best part? Admission to all outdoor movies is absolutely FREE.

When & Where: Every Thursday from June 27 – August 29 at Cates Deck, Shipyards District, 145 Chadwick Court, North Vancouver

Cost: FREE

Big Splash Waterpark Reopens (June 28)

This massive waterpark near Vancouver is known for its impressive slides, poolside cocktails and family fun, and it’s officially reopening on July 1 for the summer season.

Located in Tsawwassen, Big Splash is just a 25 minute drive from Vancouver. With over 10 different rides, Big Splash Waterslide Park has everything you need for a full day of adventure and fun in the sun.

When & Where: June 29 – September 2, at Big Splash Waterslide Park, 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen, B.C.

Cost: from $41

Ongoing Things to do in Vancouver

Richmond Night Market 2024 (Now till Oct 14)

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

This year’s theme is ‘Summer Sweet Dragon’. The night market is known for it’s amazing variety of street food. There are usually over 110 food vendors offering an unparalleled variety of dishes in a single location.

When & Where: Friday to Saturdays from April 26-Oct 14 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Cost: $8.50

Teens: Creative Minds; Free New Exhibit at The Museum of Surrey (Now till Aug 4) FREE

The Museum of Surrey’s latest exhibition, “Teens: Creative Minds,” is a traveling showcase from the J. Armand Bombardier Museum of Ingenuity.

Open now through August 4, 2024, this exhibit provides an immersive journey into the world of youthful innovation and imagination that can be enjoyed by all ages.

When & Where: April 23 – August 4 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave

Surrey

Cost: Free

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Guys & Dolls (Now till June 30

Guys & Dolls comes to the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage. Enjoy this beloved Broadway musical that brings memorable songs and a captivating story to life with an extraordinary cast.

When & Where: May 16 – June 30 with various showings at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage, 2750 Granville St, Vancouver

Cost: $39

Surfside Presented by Guildford Town Centre and The Palm Café (Ends June 9) FREE

Guildford Town Centre is featuring Surfside, a California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience created in collaboration with popular coffee and waffle cafe, The Palm Café.

Visitors can expect to find the Palm Café’s sweet treats and creative, summery drinks, including a special iced “Coconut Dream” beverage, crafted exclusively for Surfside to evoke the sensation of lounging on a beach with espresso and white chocolate and topped off with coconut sweet cream cold foam.

When & Where: May 1 – June 9 at from 10 am – 9 pm at Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free