Snoop Dogg Cali to Canada Tour with Warren G + DJ Quik
Snoop Dogg, the renowned entertainer and rapper, has announced that his Cali to Canada Tour with Warren G and DJ Quik will be coming to Vancouver this summer!
Snoop Dogg Vancouver Concert 2024
The 11 city Canadian tour will start on start in Halifax on June 3rd and go across the country, ending in Vancouver on June 25th at Rogers Arena.
It promises to take fans on a journey back to the golden era of hip-hop and rap music. Snoop Dogg has been a dominant force in the music industry for over three decades. He will undoubtedly showcase his signature smooth flow and lyrical prowess. Fans can expect to hear some of his most famous hits, including “Gin and Juice,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” and “What’s My Name?”
Tickets
Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday, April 5th and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Pre-sale starts on Thursday April 4th, with additional presales running throughout the week.
Fans can also opt to buy VIP packages. This may include premium tickets, access to the VIP lounge, a limited edition numbered poster, a specially designed VIP gift item, and more.