Brewery & The Beast is a popular event in Vancouver that brings together meat lovers and craft beer enthusiasts in one place.

This event is held annually and has become one of the most anticipated food festivals in the city.

Brewery & The Beast 2024

The event returns this year on June 2, from 2 – 5 pm at the Concord Pacific Place. Tickets go on sale March 1 at 8 am. This event has sold out quickly in previous years, so be sure to get them early to avoid disappointment.

The festival brings together some of the best local chefs and butchers who showcase their culinary skills by creating delicious meat dishes using locally sourced, sustainable ingredients.

Craft beer is also an essential part of the festival. Attendees can sample a variety of craft beers from local breweries, which pair perfectly with the meat dishes.

Attendees will also be enjoying live music, prize draws and other entertainment to go along with their meat and beer.

This year’s list of vendors are still to be announced. Some of the highlights from previous years are BBQ Boar Shoulder from Edible Canada, Chicken and Waffles Drumstick from Juniper and Blueberry, Chèvre, and Blue Cheese Pizza from Bowen Island Pizza.

The festival is not just about food and drinks, though. It’s also about supporting local businesses and sustainability.

The event describes itself as an educational event geared towards supporting farms and butchers.