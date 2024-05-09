Summer Solstice Sound Bath + Kundalini
Join Farhad Khan as he guides you through a transformational, energetic, fluid Kundalini practice that incorporates breath and dance to welcome in the Summer Solstice.
This event will begin with intention-setting, followed by breath work, a playful Kundalini yoga practice with dancing, and will end with a cosmic symphonic gong bath. With this sacred practice, you will be moved through clearing energies in the chakras, balancing the prana of your solar and lunar self, while experiencing the blissful Kundalini energy.
We welcome you to bring an open heart, free your mind, and allow your spirit to dance.
This in-person event is the perfect opportunity to recharge and find inner peace. No previous experience is required. Come as you are and leave feeling refreshed, renewed, and elevated! Space is limited for this event.
Event Details
When: Friday, June 21st from 7:30pm – 8:45pm
Where: Stretch Yoga Studio, 180 E. Pender St, Vancouver
Cost: $60
Props to bring along: yoga mat, pillow/bolster, block/cushion, eye pillow, water bottle, blanket/covering layers.