As Vancouver emerges from the spring into the summer, there’s excitement in the air. Public Disco’s 2024 Summer Series presented by 2 Hoots Hard Iced Tea is set to kick off the outdoor event season. The summer series includes two free, all-ages block parties and two 19+ ticketed outdoor music events. These feel-good dance music parties will transform four urban spaces across Vancouver into pop-up event venues. Public Disco aims to bring the community together for a summer of fun with local and international DJs, fully licensed sites with pop-up bars (including non-alcoholic options), food trucks, vendor markets and a focus on inclusivity.



“I am excited for this year’s Summer Series to return bigger than ever with four events throughout Vancouver in 2024,” says Nickolas Collinet, Executive Director of Public Disco Society, a registered non-profit organization. “These events continue to fulfill our mission of combating social isolation by creating shared cultural experiences that foster a collective sense of belonging. Offering both free and ticketed events removes barriers and allows everyone to enjoy the unifying rhythms of dance music.”

The series begins on Saturday, June 8th, and closes on Saturday, September 7th.

Granville Island Block Party – June 8th | 2 – 10pm



On June 8th, Granville Island will come alive with the infectious beats and vibrant energy of Public Disco’s free, all-ages Granville Island Block Party. This family friendly event takes over a parking lot behind Granville Island Brewing, and marks the beginning of a summer filled with festivals and events on the island.

Attendees can expect a day filled with feel-good dance music curated by Cazimi Houdini, along with market vendors, food trucks, and activities for children. The full lineup of DJs will be announced closer to the event. With support from partners like Granville Island and CMHC, this event promises to be a great way to kick off the summer.

Public Disco x SLAB Block Party – Mount Pleasant, July 20th | 3 – 10pm

On July 20th, the fully-muraled City Centre Artist Lodge in Mount Pleasant will be transformed into the Public Disco x SLAB Block Party, a collaboration between Bass Coast Festival co-curator Max Ulis and Public Disco, this ticketed, 19+ event will feature an eclectic lineup of electronic music artists, including Justin Martin from San Francisco and NALA from LA.

Attendees can expect a day filled with immersive music experiences, open artist studios, food trucks, and more, as Public Disco and SLAB join forces to create this powerhouse of an event that is not to be missed.

Celebrating Pride with the Public Disco Pride Block Party – Mount Pleasant, August 3rd | 3 – 11:30pm

As summer reaches its peak, Public Disco invites the community to come together for a special celebration of pride and inclusivity at the Public Disco Pride Block Party on August 3rd. The event will be held near West 3rd Avenue and Ontario in a transformed Mount Pleasant laneway and industrial parking lots, as part of Vancouver Pride Society’s Canada Pride 2024 programming. $2 from every ticket will go towards the Pride Bursary Program.

Featuring performances by international artists Shaun J. Wright from Chicago and Sappho from Portland, this ticketed, 19+ event promises to be a highlight of the summer series. The Public Disco Pride Block Party is set to be a vibrant celebration of queer music and community spirit.

Downtown Block Party – Bentall Centre, September 7th | 2 – 10pm

As the summer closes, Public Disco’s 2024 Vancouver Summer Series presented by 2 Hoots Hard Iced Tea invites Vancouverites to join the free, all-ages festivities at the Downtown Block Party, taking place on September 7th at Bentall Centre’s Dunsmuir Patio. From 2pm to 10pm, attendees can enjoy a day filled with music curated by Adam 2, social hangout zones, market vendors, kids activities and more.

With the support of Downtown Van and Bentall Centre, this event promises to cap off the summer series in the heart of downtown Vancouver.

Public Disco’s 2024 Vancouver Summer Series presented by 2 Hoots Hard Iced Tea is an exciting series that transforms unconventional urban spaces into outdoor parties. With a lineup of diverse local and international DJs, anticipation builds for a summer filled with music, in addition to dancing, and good times. From Granville Island to Mount Pleasant, each venue promises a unique experience, bringing people together to unite to the rhythms of dance music.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit publicdisco.ca/summer-series.

