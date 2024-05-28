The Vanrays EP Release Party with Cherry Maraschino
The Vanrays bring Motown to The Fox Cabaret with tunes from their latest EP.
Formed in 2016 around a collective love of soul and R&B classics, The Vanrays are a group of Vancouver music scene veterans who’ve played in Swank, Polly, The Beladeans, Circus in Flames and 64 Funnycars.
They keep dance floors packed thanks to catchy songwriting and energetic performances.
Cherry Maraschino is a band composed of Shelley Preston, Scott Fletcher, Scot Buchanan, Dave Reimer, and Jack Guppy. Their finely crafted pop tunes are truly inspired and sound like instant classics. Revel in the groovy harmonies of these four singer/songwriters and their rock-solid band as they preview a much-anticipated debut album!
Event Details
When: June 8th. Doors open at 7:30 pm
Where: The Fox Cabaret, 2321 Main Street Vancouver, BC
Cost: $15 advance $20 at the Door. Can be purchased online.