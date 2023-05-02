Greek Day on Broadway
Greek Day on Broadway is an annual event that takes place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
This street festival celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Greek community in Vancouver, and it draws thousands of visitors every year.
Greek Day 2023
This is a beloved event in Vancouver for over 40 years. It was first organized in 1974 by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of British Columbia, and it has been growing in popularity ever since.
Today, it is one of the largest Greek festivals in North America, attracting over 100,000 visitors annually. This year, it will be taking place on June 26.
The festival takes over a five-block stretch of West Broadway from Macdonald all the way to Blenheim. The nearly one-kilometre route is closed off to traffic to make way for dozens of delicious food and drink stands, market vendors, entertainment and live music.
Festival-goers can sample a wide range of traditional Greek dishes, including souvlaki, spanakopita, moussaka, and gyros. There are also plenty of sweet treats available, such as loukoumades (Greek donuts) and baklava.
In addition to the food, there are plenty of other activities and attractions to enjoy at Greek Day on Broadway.
There are live music and dance performances throughout the day, featuring both traditional and modern Greek music. There are also vendors selling Greek-themed merchandise, as well as cultural exhibits and educational displays.
