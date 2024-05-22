Vancouver’s favourite summertime tradition is set to return, with an impressive line up of attractions both old and new to keep you entertained.

From the SuperDogs to the Dueling Pianos, the PNE has something for everyone.

So you definitely don’t want to miss out on all the festivities taking place from August 17 to September 2.

Here’s the full entertainment line up you can expect in addition to rides and delicious eats:

PNE Entertainment 2024 – Brand New Shows

Summer Night Concerts

The GMC Stage will fill the PNE Amphitheatre with sweet sounds during its Summer Night Concert series every evening of the fair.

Plenty of amazing artists will be performing during this time, including the likes of Flo Rida, Blondie, Ludacris, Barenaked Ladies, and more.

Reserved tickets are required for all shows and a limited number of $40 tickets are available for each show.

Extreme Sports Shows

This year’s Fair features two incredible extreme sports shows:

XPOGO Stunt Team: Masters of extreme pogo, they soar over 9 feet high, flip, and dazzle with tricks, electrifying crowds worldwide. Headlining in 17 countries, boasting 13 Guinness World Records, and starring in TV, music, and film, they redefine gravity’s limits. Don’t blink, or you’ll miss the final bounce!

Shows will be on daily at 2:30pm, 4:15pm & 6:30pm

TNT Dunk Squad: For nearly two decades, the TNT Dunk Squad has wowed audiences with their thrilling slam dunk entertainment. Combining high-flying trampoline stunts with spectacular dunks and unmatched showmanship, this electrifying show is a must-see!

Shows will be on daily at 1:45pm, 4:30pm & 6:00pm

SuperDogs™️ presents Hollywoof A Night at the Pawscars

Experience the exhilaration of the SuperDogs’ live-action performance, where they pay tribute the magic and Hollywood glamour.

This fast-paced, interactive, heartwarming, and uproarious show takes you on a journey through iconic games, infused with the SuperDogs’ unique charm.

Shows will be on daily at 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm at the Agrodome

For the Love of Drag

Experience a dazzling tribute show where talented drag queens channel the iconic personas of rock legends like Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, Joan Jett, Tina Turner, and more. Enjoy an unforgettable performance as they bring these music icons to life with electrifying energy and captivating showmanship.

Shows will be on daily at 3:15pm, 4:45pm & 6:00pm at the Coca-Cola Stage

Remix Inferno

Guests can enjoy a spectacular nightly pyro music celebration! Every evening, the sky comes alive with an exhilarating fusion of fireworks and music, creating an unforgettable sensory experience.

Feel the beat as high-flying hits burst into dazzling displays, seamlessly blending popular tunes with vibrant colors and explosive energy. Each performance is a captivating journey through sound and light, designed to enchant and excite audiences of all ages.

The show will be on daily at 9:45 on the Freedom Mobile Stage in Festival Park

Dueling Piano Kings

Back again for another great year. the interactive piano show delivers a music experience like no other. Two skilled pianists fire up the crowd with everything from classic rock and retro hits to the latest Top 40 tunes. Request your favorite songs, raise a glass, and sing along.

Shows will be on daily at 7:00pm, 8:15pm & 9:30pm at the Coca-Cola Stage

PNE Entertainment 2024 – Returning Favourites

BCAA ToonCity

Enjoy entertainment specially created for younger ones at ToonCity. This year’s offering includes musical stage show A Safari Adventure and Blue’s Dance Party, a multimedia dance party.

When the sun goes down, ToonCity becomes an outdoor cinema, showing some favourite family flicks.

Freedom Mobile Stage in Festival Park

For more live entertainment, look no further than the Freedom Mobile Stage. Aside from the Remix Inferno every evening, they will also be featuring performances throughout the day.

Cultural Showcase: Featuring a cultural mosaic of dynamic dancers and exhilarating musical performers.

Shows will be on daily at12:30pm, 2:00pm, 3:30pm & 5:00pm

Music in the Park: Experience the enchantment of live music under the summer sky at Festival Park. This This year’s line-up includes: Scott Helman, Nick Gilder & Sweeney Todd, Tanner Olsen Band, Tyler Shaw, CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR!, Whitehorse, Queer As Funk, Tim & The Glory Boys, and more.

Shows will be on daily at 7:00pm & 8:30pm

Roaming Performers

Watch for music, comedy and street celebrations throughout the fairgrounds, including the Checkerboard Guy, PNE Pep Band, Los Dorados Mariachi, and Chinese Lion Dance.

Agriculture

The PNE also features a farm within the city, right inside the historic livestock barns. It allows guests to experience a vast array of farm animals, interactive educational exhibits as well as access to connecting with authentic and informative agriculture producers from a range of agriculture sectors.

Farm Country: For a break from the hustle and bustle of the midway, visitors can stop by Farm Country and relax into a showcase of BC Agriculture. It includes baby animals, educational displays, children’s exhibits along with a variety of shows and demonstrations that make it an experience you can’t miss.

Marketplace

The Marketplace at the Forum building has been a beloved tradition at the PNE for years.

Visitors can spend hours browsing and exploring more than 150 exhibit booths carrying everything from soaps, bed sheets & pillows, massage cushions & chairs, cosmetics, skin care, fashion, special appliances and cleaning supplies to exciting new products such as a turbo brush power cleaner, karaoke mic, garage door organizer and patio umbrellas.

Other Exhibits

Canoe Cultures

Dinosaurs Around the World

Metro Vancouver’s Together We Make Our Region Strong – Showcase

PNE Prize Home Lottery Display

Take Transit with TransLink

The Cooking Stage

PNE Express Train

BC Building Trades Zone

2024 PNE Fair Food

No visit to the PNE Fair would be complete without the food. This year’s line up with over 50 vendors will be announced in July.

PNE Admission and Hours

Duration of Fair: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed Monday August 19th and Monday August 26)

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets: