The PNE Dropped Their Summer Concert Lineup and Here’s Who’s Performing 2024
The PNE will be returning in full swing with an impressive summer concert lineup from August 17 to September 2.
This year’s performers range from the Flo Rida, Blondie, Ludacris & Barenaked Ladies.
Check out the full list below and be sure to grab tickets the days your favourite artists will be playing.
PNE Summer Concert Lineup 2024
- Burton Cummings & his Band with Colin James – August 17
- Amanda Marshall with special guest Serena Ryder – August 18
- Bachman-Turner Overdrive – August 20
- Blondie – August 21
- John Fogerty – August 22
- Brad Paisley – August 23
- *To Be Announced* – August 24
- Charlotte Cardin – August 25
- The Commodores with The Pointer Sisters – August 27
- Flo Rida – August 28
- Blue Rodeo – August 29
- Ludacris – August 30
- Punjabi Virsa Night 2024 – August 31
- Barenaked Ladies – September 1
- I Love the 90’s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, All-4-One – September 2
All shows will start at 8:30pm, with doors opening at 7pm
All tickets need to be reserved in advance for all shows. Tickets go on sale May 26th at 10:00 am. Prices start at $40, and fair admission is separate. Learn more here.
PNE 2024 Dates
Duration of Fair: August 17 to September 2
Hours of operation: 11 AM – 11 PM