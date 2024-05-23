Everything You Need To Know About The Mountain Top Eagle Coaster At Cypress

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer.
At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada. The thrilling ride features a 279 metre vertical drop (or about 900 feet).
Cypress Mountain Eagle Coaster Opening Dates 2024
The Eagle Coaster made its debut in 2021, and have quickly become a local favourite. Located at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, the mountain top coaster takes off from the top of Black Mountain. It then travels down the scenic track filled with forested vistas and exhilarating bends.
As they go through the course, riders can control their own speed by using the brake. It can reach speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour.
This year, the coaster will be opening on June 8, and will usually remain open until September 2.
What to know before you go
This mountain top coaster is suitable for all ages and physical abilities. Even young children can enjoy the ride while sitting on the lap of an adult.
Rider Requirements:
- To ride alone, individuals must be at least 8 years old and have a height of 4’1″ or taller.
- The minimum age requirement to ride with a passenger in the cart is 16 years old.
- Passengers aged 3 to 7 are allowed, but they must ride the coaster with an adult and have a minimum height of 96cm (3’2″).
- Additionally, passengers must not be taller than the driver’s shoulders when seated in the cart together.
- The maximum weight capacity per cart is 118kg (260lbs).
Ride Rules
- Riders must wear a seatbelt and keep a distance of 50 metres between other carts.
- Riders are required to possess adequate physical dexterity, ability, and knowledge to safely board, ride, and disembark from the coaster.
- The consumption of alcohol or drugs is strictly forbidden.
- It is advised that pregnant women and individuals with pre-existing neck or back injuries refrain from riding the coaster.
- The maximum weight capacity per cart is 118 kg (260 lbs) and the minimum height requirement is of 96 cm (3′ 2″) tall.
- Children aged 3-7 must be accompanied by an adult (16+).
Additional Notes
- If you are going, please be aware that larger bags and backpacks are not allowed on the ride. So be sure to leave it in your car or with a friend while you ride. There are also open storages at the base of the lift for any loose items you feel comfortable leaving behind during your ride.
- There are also no washrooms at the top of the chairlift, where the coaster begins. So riders are advised to use the facilities inside the Cypress Creek Lodge prior to the coaster ride.
Ticket Prices
All tickets includes the coaster ride and the chairlift up to the coaster.
- One ride costs $35 per person or $53 for 2 rides for the same person.
- An additional child passenger in the same cart has an additional charge of $13.50 – $17.
- Prices are subject to change. Please check their website for the latest rates.
