,

Vancouver Is Getting Canada’s First Ever NBA House for the Playoff Finals

NBA House Vancouver

A FREE and immersive basketball experience for fans! Vancouver’s Plaza of Nations will be hosting a captivating hoops experience.

The event will feature meet-and-greets with NBA alumni, the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, interactive games, official NBA merchandise, and watch parties for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals.

Vancouver NBA House 2024

 Open House Schedule

  • Thursday, June 6 (1:00 PM – 4:00 PM)
  • Friday, June 7 (1:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
  • Saturday, June 8 (1:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
  • Sunday, June 9 (12:00 PM – 3:30 PM)

Watch Parties (19+):

  • Thursday, June 6 (5:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
  • Sunday, June 9 (4:30 PM – 8:30 PM)

Take a look inside

NBA House Vancouver
Photo: NBA
NBA House Vancouver
Photo: NBA
NBA House Vancouver
Photo: NBA
NBA House Vancouver
Photo: NBA

Event Details

When: June 6-9, 2024

Where: Plaza of Nations, 750 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Cost: Free to attend, but registration is required.

Location

Plaza of Nations

750 Pacific Blvd
Vancouver, BC Canada + Google Map
Phone
(604)-339-7400

  • Start Date

    June 6

  • End Date

    June 9

  • Tickets

    Free. Registration required.

More Info