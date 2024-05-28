Vancouver Is Getting Canada’s First Ever NBA House for the Playoff Finals
A FREE and immersive basketball experience for fans! Vancouver’s Plaza of Nations will be hosting a captivating hoops experience.
The event will feature meet-and-greets with NBA alumni, the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, interactive games, official NBA merchandise, and watch parties for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals.
Vancouver NBA House 2024
Open House Schedule
- Thursday, June 6 (1:00 PM – 4:00 PM)
- Friday, June 7 (1:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
- Saturday, June 8 (1:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
- Sunday, June 9 (12:00 PM – 3:30 PM)
Watch Parties (19+):
- Thursday, June 6 (5:00 PM – 9:00 PM)
- Sunday, June 9 (4:30 PM – 8:30 PM)
Take a look inside
Event Details
When: June 6-9, 2024
Where: Plaza of Nations, 750 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver
Cost: Free to attend, but registration is required.
