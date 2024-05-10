Hats Off Day: Burnaby’s Annual Out of this World Party
Burnaby’s popular annual event “Hats Off Day” parade and festival returns this June and it is expected to be out of this world.
This year’s theme “Once Upon a Time” encourages attendees to embrace the magic and dress as fairies, dragons, heroes, princesses and more to participate. This huge FREE party is anticipated to have over 50,000 visitors.
Burnaby Hats Off Day 2024
Get ready to blast off into space as Burnaby’s popular Hats Off Day returns on June 1st, 2024. The annual parade and festival, held since the early 1980s, is an opportunity for local merchants to express gratitude towards their community.
The celebration spans 12 blocks of Hastings Street, from Boundary to Gamma. The whole stretch will be closed to car traffic for the occasion. The event starts from 9:30 am with a full lineup of activities until 4:00 pm.
The Family Fun Dash starts off the day of festivities at 9:30 am. It is then followed by the parade at 10 am, showcasing dozens of floats and displays from a range of organizations.
The parade starts at 10 am and the street party begins at 11 am and runs until 4 pm. Attendees can expect mouth-watering food, live music, and space-inspired shows that cater to all ages.
People can look forward to music, performances, and diverse food options. There are usually 2 stages with various music performances from local bands.
Additionally, the event will feature the 20th annual Show & Shine, showcasing 100 unique and vintage cars, trucks, and motorcycles.