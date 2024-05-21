Arts Club Theatre Company presents Ring of Fire
Step into the Granville Island Stage this summer and be immersed in the life and music of Johnny Cash in the Arts Club Theatre Company’s production of Ring of Fire, featuring over twenty songs by the legendary artist.
Ring of Fire and the songbook of the iconic storyteller Cash will guide you through a journey of struggle and success, love and redemption. Realized by a talented collection of six singers and musicians (Devon Busswood, Frankie Cottrell, Daniel Deorksen, Tainui Kuru, Patrick Metzger, Caitriona Murphy), this theatrical concert explores Cash’s unique biography and connects it with universal experiences in songs such as “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Country Boy,” and “A Boy Named Sue.”
The cast, playing their own instruments, takes the audience on a rousing adventure through Cash’s world. This musical explores the wild rag-to-riches story from a childhood in the Dirty Thirties in Arkansas, where Cash worked the fields as the son of Southern Baptist sharecroppers, to his gradual climb to fame as a country singer-songwriter, his life on the road, his battles with booze and drugs, and, above all, his enduring relationship with country music royalty June Carter.
CREATIVE TEAM
Rachel Peake (Director), Nicol Spinola (Choreographer), Steven Charles (Musical Director), Patrick Rizotti (Set Designer), Jessica Oostergo (Costume Designer), Rob Sondergaard (Lighting Designer), Trevor Tews (Sound Designer), Jonathan Hawley Purvis (Fight Director), Lisa Goebel (Intimacy Director), Ana Camacho (Assistant Set Designer), Caryn Fehr (Stage Manager), Ronaye Haynes (Assistant Stage Manager)
Event Details
When: June 20th – August 11th
- Evenings: Tue–Thu, 7:30 PM; Fri & Sat, 8 PM
- Matinees: Wed, 1:30 PM; Sat & Sun, 2 PM
- Talkback Tuesday: Tue, Jul 9, 7:30 PM
- VocalEye Performances: Tue, Jul 16, 7:30 PM; Fri, Jul 19, 8 PM
Where: Granville Island Stage, 1585 Johnston St, Vancouver
Cost: From $39. You can get tickets online here.