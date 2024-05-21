Bard on the Beach Returns to Vancouver for their 35th Year

Get ready to immerse yourself in the timeless allure of Shakespearean drama as Bard on the Beach returns for its 35th season!

From June 11 to September 21, 2024, Vancouver’s iconic cultural event promises another summer of captivating performances against the stunning backdrop of the city’s waterfront.

Bard on the Beach 2024

This year’s lineup is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Bard’s works. It features a diverse selection of plays that promise to entertain and enchant audiences of all ages.

Here is the lineup:

Twelfth Night (BMO Mainstage) Jun 11 – Sept 21

Hamlet (BMO Mainstage) Jun 13 – Sept 20

The Comedy of Errors (Howard Family Stage) Jul 2 – Sept 21

Measure for Measure (Howard Family Stage) Jul 4 – Sept 20

Headlining the season is the beloved comedy “Twelfth Night.” It will grace the BMO Mainstage from June 11 to September 21. Join Viola, Sebastian, and a cast of unforgettable characters as they navigate love, mistaken identities, and the whims of fate in this timeless tale of romance and revelry.

For those craving a dose of tragedy, “Hamlet” takes center stage on the BMO Mainstage from June 13 to September 20. Follow the tortured Prince of Denmark on his quest for vengeance. This is one of Shakespeare’s most renowned and gripping masterpieces.

Meanwhile, laughter takes center stage at the Howard Family Stage with “The Comedy of Errors” (July 2 – September 21), a riotous farce filled with mistaken identities, slapstick humor, and uproarious antics. And for those intrigued by themes of justice, morality, and human nature, “Measure for Measure” (July 4 – September 20) offers a thought-provoking exploration of power, corruption, and redemption.

With ticket prices ranging from $30 to $90, Bard on the Beach remains committed to making world-class theatre accessible to all.

Whether you’re a seasoned Shakespeare enthusiast or a newcomer eager to experience the magic for the first time, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this year’s festival.

Event Details

When: June 11 – September 21 on various nights

Where: Vanier Park, Vancouver

Cost: $30-90. You can purchase tickets online here.