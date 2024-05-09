British Columbia’s Biggest Waterpark Is Reopening This Summer

It’s official, one of BC’s classic summer traditions will continue as Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park have announced plans to reopen this summer.

Originally opened, owned, and operated by a local family, Destination Cultus has become one of the province’s most popular summer traditions since 1984.

Although Cultus Lake Adventure Park has been open for a few weeks now, we have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the water park. The wait is finally over!

Cultus Lake 2024

The grand opening of the park for the summer season is scheduled for Saturday, June 8th. It will operate on weekends only until June 22nd, after which it will be open every day until September 2nd.

As part of it opening promotion, the waterpark is offering a discount of $8 on all admission tickets. This includes full-day passes, half-day passes, and twilight tickets.

With over 11 waterslides, five large hot tubs throughout the park, a lazy river, and four children areas, Cultus is considered the largest waterpark in British Columbia.

In addition, there’s five food outlets, 150 covered picnic tables, locker and barbecue rentals, and an abundance of grassy space to spread out on.

Tickets will be going on sale soon. The waterpark has special rates for School Group Bookings, Twilight discounts, after school specials. There is also VIP cabana rentals, and advanced booking available throughout the season.

Please note, they recommend purchasing your tickets prior to arrival as it does get quite busy. If a date is ‘sold out’ online, there will not be any tickets available at the gate.

Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park

Opening: June 8th – September 2nd

Location: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake, BC.

Passes: TBA