Stand Up Comedy: 1931 Gallery Bistro
Located inside the Vancouver Art Gallery, this Standup Comedy Show has an incredible lineup of pro comics.
We have a hilarious headliner booked for June, JUNO Award Winner for Best Comedy Album, Jacob Samuel!!
He’ll be alongside comics with credits from Just for Laughs, Prime Video, Apple TV, Fox, TEDx, Crave, CTV, CBC, Comedy Central Asia, Sirius XM, NYC Comedy Festival, Seattle International Comedy Competition, Paris Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, and more. You do not want to miss this show!!
Enjoy standup comedy in a beautiful heritage building, located at the core of Vancouver’s downtown district.
Join us at 8pm when the doors open, and enjoy delicious food brought to you by the 1931 Gallery Bistro, and yummy beers and more brought to you by Granville Island Brewing.
Support the arts and have a knee slapping good time!!
Purchasing multiple tables for larger parties? We’ll do our best to seat you close together!
Shows SELL OUT in advance, so don’t wait to purchase!
JUNE LINEUP
- Headliner: Jacob Samuel
- Featuring: Patrick Maliha & Amber Harper-Young
- Hosted by: Nancy Ho
Event Details
When: June 7 from 8-11pm
Where: 1931 Gallery Bistro inside the Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby St, Vancouver
Cost: $30. Tickets can be purchased online here.