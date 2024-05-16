Delicious Days Ahead – Capilano Mall Foodie Fest
The Capilano Mall Foodie Fest Returns! Get ready for a delectable experience as the Capilano Foodie Fest returns for its fourth and most delicious year yet!
Mark your calendars for this free-to-attend, kid-friendly outdoor event on June 15 and 16, from 11 AM to 4 PM, both days, come rain or shine! Join us in the west parking lot at 935 Marine Drive for a showcase of fabulous foodie delights and experiences.
Indulge in must-try food truck fare and explore new ingredients to this scrumptious food festival, including:
- Live music
- Face painting
- Balloon twisters & glitter tattoos
- Fascinating food meets science activity
- Artisanal food market featuring local BC merchants.
Don’t miss out on the fun!
FOOD TRUCKS
This year, we have a fresh new line-up of food trucks for any budget, including:
- Deep fried spiral potato, zucchini, & yam from Tornado Potato
- Bubble tea and shaved ice from Slothfuls
- Persian and international cuisine from Food Daddy
- Breakfast sandwiches Crack On
- Delicious donuts from Lee’s Donuts
- Artisanal Ice Cream & desserts from Crema
- Innovative blend of Asian flavors and Mexican street tacos from Taco Tigre
- Sloppy Joes and comfort food by MidnightJoes
THE FLAVOUR LAB
Step into The Flavour Lab, where food meets science in a tasty twist! Join Bhavana Rao and her amazing team for three daily shows bursting with flavor and fun. Be amazed as they use liquid nitrogen to freeze a range of scrumptious toppings right before your eyes. Then, these flash-frozen treats will be served on scoops of creamy ice cream, combining the thrill of science with the joy of dessert.
Daily Showtimes:
- 12 to 1 PM
- 1 PM to 2 PM
- 2 PM to 3 PM
GOOD EATS MARKET
Be sure to stop by the Good Eats Market to bring home some artisanal goodies! Hailing from across BC, these vendors include:
- Outrageously-good desserts from Crème Brûlée To Go
- Sweet and savoury macarons, Bon Macaron Patisserie
- Fresh baked goods from Annie May’s Bakery
- Freeze dried fruits and yogurt bites from OATME Superfood
- Fresh baked goods from Cookies by John
- Craft Spirits from True North Distilleries
- Garlic and chili oil from Haute Foods
PB & JAM
Feast on all the above while listening to the sweet sounds of live music.
- Saturday, June 15: Scott Crompton
- Sunday, June 16 from 11AM to 1PM: Jada Leroux
Stay tuned! More to come!