Delicious Days Ahead – Capilano Mall Foodie Fest

capilano mall

The Capilano Mall Foodie Fest Returns! Get ready for a delectable experience as the Capilano Foodie Fest returns for its fourth and most delicious year yet!

Mark your calendars for this free-to-attend, kid-friendly outdoor event on June 15 and 16, from 11 AM to 4 PM, both days, come rain or shine! Join us in the west parking lot at 935 Marine Drive for a showcase of fabulous foodie delights and experiences.

Indulge in must-try food truck fare and explore new ingredients to this scrumptious food festival, including:

  • Live music
  • Face painting
  • Balloon twisters &  glitter tattoos
  • Fascinating food meets science activity
  • Artisanal food market featuring local BC merchants.

Don’t miss out on the fun!

FOOD TRUCKS

This year, we have a fresh new line-up of food trucks for any budget, including:

THE FLAVOUR LAB

Step into The Flavour Lab, where food meets science in a tasty twist! Join Bhavana Rao and her amazing team for three daily shows bursting with flavor and fun. Be amazed as they use liquid nitrogen to freeze a range of scrumptious toppings right before your eyes. Then, these flash-frozen treats will be served on scoops of creamy ice cream, combining the thrill of science with the joy of dessert.

Daily Showtimes:

  • 12 to 1 PM
  • 1 PM to 2 PM
  • 2 PM to 3 PM

GOOD EATS MARKET

Be sure to stop by the Good Eats Market to bring home some artisanal goodies! Hailing from across BC, these vendors include:

PB & JAM

Feast on all the above while listening to the sweet sounds of live music.

  • Saturday, June 15: Scott Crompton
  • Sunday, June 16 from 11AM to 1PM: Jada Leroux

Stay tuned! More to come!

Location

Capilano Mall

935 Marine Drive
North Vancouver, BC V7P 1S3 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    June 15 @ 11:00 am

  • End Date

    June 16 @ 4:00 pm

  • Tickets

    Free

More Info