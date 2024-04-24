FREE SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest
Escape the mundane and dive into nostalgia this summer at the first ever SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest in downtown Vancouver.
From June 21st to 23rd, Jonathan Rogers Park transforms into an adult playground, blending the best elements of summer camp with grown-up indulgences.
SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest 2024
Hosted by The Narrow Group and The Festival Company, this free event offers a refreshing twist on summer fun while supporting youth mental health initiatives.
What to expect
Picture yourself reliving those carefree days with water gun battles, tug-of-war, and adult-sized inflatables alongside a mouthwatering ribfest BBQ.
Live music sets the vibe, complemented by DJs, a local vendor market, and a buzzing beer garden. It’s a chance to shed adult responsibilities and rediscover the joy of long summer days spent outdoors.
“We wanted to create an event where adults could unleash their inner child,” explains Billie Jo Aasen of The Festival Company. Partnering with The Narrow Group, known for their vibrant community events, ensures a celebration to remember.
This 3 day event will take place from June 21-23
- Day 1: June 21, from 12 – 10pm
- Day 2: June 22, from 11am – 10pm
- Day 3: June 23, from 11am – 8pm
Mark your calendars and grab your free tickets starting April 23rd at summercampfestival.ca.