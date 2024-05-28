604 Now

Fair Better Summer Bazaar

Summer Bazaar

Come join the Summer Bazaar Opening Party at The Pipe Shop Venue in North Vancouver!

Shop your heart out with local vendors, enjoy photo opportunities, and face painting for the kids. FREE ADMISSION!

UPGRADE To VIP Access with perks include:

  • ​Opening party early access (1pm-2pm)
  • ​1 Free Fair Better tote bag
  • ​1 Free coffee or mocktail
  • ​1 Fun amenities of choice: photobooth or kids face paint

Pet Friendly. Accessibility friendly. Photobooth/Face Paint are free for kids 12 years old and below for parents with VIP tickets.

A portion of the ticket sales is donated to BC SPCA

Event Details

When: June 8 from 1-7 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: FREE but there’s VIP Access Upgrade

Location

The Pipe Shop

115 Victory Ship Way
North Vancouver, BC V7L 0B2 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    June 8

  • Time

    1:00 pm - 7:00 pm

  • Tickets

    Free

More Info