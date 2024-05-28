Fair Better Summer Bazaar
Come join the Summer Bazaar Opening Party at The Pipe Shop Venue in North Vancouver!
Shop your heart out with local vendors, enjoy photo opportunities, and face painting for the kids. FREE ADMISSION!
UPGRADE To VIP Access with perks include:
- Opening party early access (1pm-2pm)
- 1 Free Fair Better tote bag
- 1 Free coffee or mocktail
- 1 Fun amenities of choice: photobooth or kids face paint
Pet Friendly. Accessibility friendly. Photobooth/Face Paint are free for kids 12 years old and below for parents with VIP tickets.
A portion of the ticket sales is donated to BC SPCA
Event Details
When: June 8 from 1-7 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: FREE but there’s VIP Access Upgrade