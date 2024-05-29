Naturally Freaky! Drag & Burlesque Cabaret with an Edge
Get ready to revel in debaucherous shenanigans! Don’t miss out on this freaktastic extravaganza!
As one of our original shows, we especially love putting this on for you.
Brace yourselves for a one-of-a-kind variety show that celebrates uniqueness and boldness. We’re all about embracing our quirks, and this show is the perfect platform for the most daring performers out there. Come and join us for a night of pure, unadulterated fun!
Event Details:
When: June 28 from 8-10 pm
Where: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 179, 2205 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Early Bird $10; General Admission $15. You can get tickets online here.