Nikkei Garden Farmers Market
Explore 30+ booths with local produce, artisan crafts, Japanese foods, & more! Enjoy performances, museum exhibits, cultural programs, and kid’s activities.
Experience the seasonal beauty of the Nikkei Garden while savoring a cup of coffee and a treat from various bakeries and food stalls on a relaxing Sunday morning.
Or visit for lunch for a variety of ready-to-eat Japanese foods and a rotating selection of food trucks. Shop local for Asian vegetable varieties and freshly picked local fruits. Discover one-of-a-kind gifts crafted by local artisans.
Market Highlights:
- Seasonal Beauty: Stroll through the picturesque Nikkei Garden while enjoying a cup of coffee and a treat from our bakeries and food stalls.
- Lunch Options: Savor a variety of ready-to-eat Japanese foods and a rotating selection of food trucks, perfect for a delightful lunch.
- Local Produce: Shop local for fresh Asian vegetable varieties and freshly picked local fruits.
- Unique Gifts: Discover one-of-a-kind gifts crafted by local artisans, ideal for any occasion.
- Family Fun: Enjoy performances, museum exhibits, a kids’ corner, and engaging Japanese cultural programs.
- Convenience: free parking and washroom access.
For vendor details and schedules, visit their website.
Bring your family and friends to explore, shop, and experience Japanese culture at the Nikkei Garden Farmers Market. See you there!
Event Details
When: 2024 Market Dates – 10am – 2 pm
- June 9 & 23
- July 14, 28
- August 11, 25
- September 8, 22
- October 13, 27
Special Event:
- The Tanabata Flea Market will take place alongside the Nikkei Garden Farmers Market on July 14, from 10 AM to 3 PM in the Hayashi Hall, offering an array of Japanese and non-Japanese treasures to explore.
Where: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby
Cost: Free