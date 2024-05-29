604 Now

Werk In Progress Drag Lunch at Burgoo on Burrard

Werk In Progress Drag Lunch at Burgoo Downtown

Join us for a fabulous monthly event at Burgoo! Get ready to enjoy a delightful lunch while being entertained by amazing drag performers.

Comedy, competitions and prizes, too!

It’s the perfect way to spend your afternoon – good food, great company, and fantastic entertainment. Don’t miss out on this unique experience, mark your calendars now!

Event Details

When: June 30. Doors open at 11:30am, Show from 12-2 pm

Where: Burgoo, 101-1100 Burrard Street Vancouver

Cost: Early Bird $10; General Admission $15. You can get it online here.

Location

Burgoo

101-1100 Burrard St
Vancouver, BC V6Z 1Y7 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    June 30

  • Time

    12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $10 – $15

