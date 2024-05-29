Werk In Progress Drag Lunch at Burgoo on Burrard
Join us for a fabulous monthly event at Burgoo! Get ready to enjoy a delightful lunch while being entertained by amazing drag performers.
Comedy, competitions and prizes, too!
It’s the perfect way to spend your afternoon – good food, great company, and fantastic entertainment. Don’t miss out on this unique experience, mark your calendars now!
Event Details
When: June 30. Doors open at 11:30am, Show from 12-2 pm
Where: Burgoo, 101-1100 Burrard Street Vancouver
Cost: Early Bird $10; General Admission $15. You can get it online here.