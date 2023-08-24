45 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Aug 25-27)

It has been a cooler week in Vancouver, and can you believe it’s the last weekend of August already? If you have a list of things you wanted to do before summer ends, now is the best time to do it. If you’re still trying to decide what to do this weekend, here are some free and fun things to do in and around Vancouver.

From fireworks and family festivals, to amazing outdoor concerts, there is something for everyone to enjoy during this sunny weekend.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

New West Hyack festival + Fireworks (Free)

Bid farewell to summer with a bang at the New Westminster Quay this weekend. The Hyack Festival is hosting a spectacular day featuring artisan market vendors, live entertainment, delicious food, and the highlight of the event: an extraordinary Fireworks display to close out the night.

When & Where: Aug 26 from 11 am – 9:30 pm

Cost: Free admission

Richmond Maritime Festival (Free)

Attend a fun nautical experience this weekend and experience the Steveston waterfront turn into a massive shipyard. The Richmond Maritime Festival will return to the Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site this month. The festival will take place over 2-days and bring back to life the rich and nautical history of the shipyards.

When & Where: August 26-27 from 11am – 6pm Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site, 5180 Westwater Dr, Richmond

Cost: Free admission

Monstercat (Free)

The Monstercat Block Party will be taking place this weekend, for free. In addition to live music, fans will be able to enjoy food trucks, beer gardens, street artists, education panels, and a gaming zone. This year’s artists will include: Blanke, Nostalgix, Godlands, CHYL, Ace Aura, Punctual, Warner Case, Kelland, Yurie, Keepsix, and more.

When & Where: August 26 from 2-9pm on Railway Street in Vancouver

Cost: Free general admission & $45 for guaranteed VIP admission

Pet-a-Palooza – Yaletown

Get ready for the ultimate “Day of the Dog” in Yaletown this Sunday. As the West Coast’s biggest outdoor pet festival, your furry companion is in for a treat with delicious samples, swim time, and new pals to meet at Pet-a-Palooza.

When & Where: August 27th from 11am – 4pm at 1100 Mainland Street, Yaletown

Cost: Free admission

Granville Block Party (Free)

Experience the first-ever Granville Block Party, a 2 day family-friendly festival presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA).

Throughout both days, Granville Street and Robson Street will be transformed into pedestrian-only zones of fun from 1 to 7 pm. This free-to-attend event will feature live music, market vendors, site-wide alcohol consumption, art demos, workshops, and more.

When & Where: August 26-27 from 1-7 pm at Robson & Granville intersection (700 & 800 blocks), Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Australian Cultural Festival

The first-ever Australian Cultural Festival is coming to Metro Vancouver on August 26, 2023. Visitors will have the opportunity to indulge in delicious Aussie food, enjoy live music, explore captivating art, and shop at the artisan market.

When & Where: August 26 from 11am – 5pm at the Festina Lente Estate Winery, Langley

Cost: Free admission, online reservation required

Festival of India (Free)

The Festival of India and Vancouver’s 50th annual Ratha-Yatra is a joyous occasion full of history and bliss. The festivities will start with a lively procession along False Creek’s walkway from Creekside to Stamps Landing. It then continues at Creekside Park, where you can enjoy a free 3-course meal, live entertainment, Kirtan, children’s fun zones, face painting, and more in the picturesque setting overlooking Downtown Vancouver’s beautiful waters and mountains.

When & Where: August 27 from 11am – dusk at False creek, Vancouver

Cost: Free Admission

Outdoor Movies – Burnaby Edmonds Park (Free)

While most movie nights throughout Metro Vancouver are usually during the week. This Saturday, the city of Burnaby will be hosting an outdoor movies night at Edmonds Park, featuring the hit movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The movie will start around sundown at 8:30 pm. Note that spots are first come first serve. So pack your blanket and chairs along with your favourite snacks for a fun night out.

When & Where: August 26th from 8:30 – 10:30 pm at Edmonds Park, 7433 Humphries Ave, Burnaby

Cost: Free Admission

Township of Langley 150 Celebration (Free)

The Township 150 Celebration is a free three-day event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Township’s inception and our amazing community. Enjoy free events showcasing our incredible facilities and amenities at a variety of locations throughout the Township of Langley during this multi-day celebration: 3 days of festivities, free activities and events, music and entertainment, and free family fun.

When & Where: August 25-27 at various times in the Willoughby Community Park, 7782 200 St, Langley Twp

Cost: Free Admission

Fork & Finger Foodie Event

Attention Food lovers! This summer, Downtown Langley will once again be hosting their popular Fork & Finger Foodie Event. The event showcases local eateries in the area, offering guests a chance to try delicious dishes for under $10. In addition, there will also be live entertainment, setting the stage for the perfect outdoor summer date.

When & Where: August 26 from 11am-4pm at McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy, Langley

Cost: $5-$10

Riverside Street Vibe (Free)

Wesgroup Properties is hosting its second annual Riverside Street Vibe festival in Vancouver’s River District. Residents and visitors alike are invited to take part in a fun-filled afternoon of food trucks, local market vendors, a beer garden and live entertainment. This year’s event features an array of delightful experiences for attendees of all ages.

When & Where: Aug 26, 12-6pm at River District, 3600 East Kent Ave N, North Vancouver

Cost: Free Admission

Rooftop Remix

Have you ever wanted to dance or drink at the Library? Rooftop Remix is your chance! Celebrate summer together while enjoying BC wine and beer, music (DJ O Show/DJ G-Luve), snacks by Nuba, and, of course, a book swap! Bring in a book or two that you’ve already loved and swap them with others for a new-to-you title. We will also provide a selection of books made up of literary classics, chart-topping bestsellers, and more.

When & Where: August 25 from 5-8pm at the Vancouver Public Library, Central Library, 350 W Georgia St, Vancouver

Cost: $50

Flats Fest 2023

Flats Fest, a free, family-friendly community event organized by Low Tide Properties and PCI Developments will take place this August. It will feature performances from some of Vancouver’s top emerging artists such as Hayley Wallis, Cody Lawless and KAIIITECHNIS. Guests can also expect a beer garden, delicious food trucks, artisan market, non-stop live entertainment, and an all-ages kids-zone.

When & Where: August 26, from 2-6 pm at Low Tide Properties, 565 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: Free Admission

Caribbean Cigar Celebration 2023

Experience a taste of the Caribbean in the heart of Vancouver at the Caribbean Cigar Celebration. This will be an unforgettable fusion of premium cigars, excellent rum, delectable cuisine, and soul-stirring live music and dance! Indulge in the finest hand-rolled cigars, expertly crafted to perfection, while sipping on top-notch Caribbean rum that will transport you to the sun-kissed islands. Savor mouthwatering Caribbean dishes, tantalizing your taste buds with authentic flavors

When & Where: August 26 from 2-7pm at Rocky Mountaineer Station, 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15

12th Annual Vintage Show and Shine 2023 (Free)

Join us for a thrilling day of vintage motorcycle wonderment at the 12th Annual Vancouver Vintage Motorcycle Show & Shine 2023. The event offers an unbeatable mix of unique bikes, delectable food options, and an atmosphere of pure enjoyment.

When & Where: August 26 from 11am – 2pm at the Deeley Motorcycle Exhibition, 1875 Boundary Rd, Vancouver

Cost: Free Admission

Sun & Soil Concert Series

Experience the tastes and sounds of the Fraser Valley with the Sun & Soil Concert Series, featuring a diverse mix of local artists and highlighting venues all across the Valley. This Saturday, you’ll be able to celebrate the season with locally grown and prepared foods at their last event of the season at Langley’s Roots and Wings Distillery.

When & Where: August 26 from 6-8pm at Roots and Wings Distillery, 7897 240 St, Langley Twp

Cost: $130

LAST CHANCE

Fridays on Front in New Westminster (Free Entry)

This well-loved block party series returns this Summer at Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Attendees can look forward to a delightful experience with a wide array of artisan vendors, captivating musical performances, and, naturally, an abundance of delicious food. It’s just a short walking distance from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations, and the provides great views of the water.

This weekend’s theme is East Asian Celebrations. It will feature Glisha and the following food trucks will be there: Frying Pan, Nami Vietnamese, Tatchan Noodle, Tokyo Katsu-sand, Lilttle Ooties and Rocky Point Icecream.

When & Where: Every Friday from July 7 – July 21 & August 11 to August 25, from 5-9 pm at the Front Street Mews in downtown New Westminster

Theatre Under the Stars

This a beloved annual tradition that brings the magic of musical theatre to the beautiful outdoor setting of Stanley Park’s Malkin Bowl. This year’s lineup will feature “The Prom” and “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.” Both shows run from July 6 to August 26 on alternate nights.

When & Where: July 6 – August 26 at the Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park, 610 Pipeline Rd, Vancouver

Cost: $20- $55

Catch a Movies Outdoors (Free Entry)

As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part, entry is completely free of charge! Although these do not usually occur on the weekend, be sure to check them out if you have time during the week.

Here are the outdoor movies taking place in August. Check out our full guide for the event details.

Evo Summer Cinema at Stanley Park – Tuesdays, Aug 22 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach

– Tuesdays, Aug 22 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach Sunset Cinema at Queen Elizabeth Park – Wednesdays, Aug 23, 30 at 9 pm at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza), just outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

– Wednesdays, Aug 23, 30 at 9 pm at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza), just outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Sunset Cinema at The Shipyards in North Vancouver – Wednesdays, Aug 23 at 9 pm at the Shipyards

– Wednesdays, Aug 23 at 9 pm at the Shipyards Deckchair Cinema on Cates Deck at the Shipyards – Thursday, Aug 24, 31 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery

– Thursday, Aug 24, 31 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery Outdoor Movies in Burnaby – Fridays, Aug 18, 25 + Sept 1 at Civic Square & Saturday, Aug 26 at 8:30 pm at Edmonds Park, Burnaby

When & Where: Every Friday from June 2 – August 25 on Granville Street between Fir Street and 10th Avenue

Neighbourhood Patio at Bentall Centre (Free Entry)

Starting this Thursday, the popular Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up is returns for another summer. This temporary summer patio is the perfect place to relax and indulge in the heart of Vancouver. The event offers an enticing lineup of live music, art and dance nights, and pop-up markets, ensuring there’s something for everyone. In addition to the vibrant atmosphere created by DJs and live music, the patio provides a serene space where visitors can unwind while enjoying delicious sips and snacks.

Admission is free, but you can reserve a table online.

When & Where: Every Thursday & Friday, July 6 to August 25 from 3 to 9 pm at The Breezeway at Bentall Centre, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (Free Entry)

The South Granville BIA is bringing back its popular summer food truck series for the third consecutive year. The event will be held every Friday until August 25.

This year, the TGIFood Trucks festival will feature rotating vendors in the afternoon, ensuring a different menu for lunch and dinner. The first shift will be from 12 to 3 pm, followed by the later shift from 4 to 7 pm.

Fort Langley Night Market (Free Entry)

The popular Fort Langley Night Market returns this weekend. There will be over 40 local vendors, delectable food trucks, refreshing craft beer, wine, cider, and cocktails. Attendees can expect an evening filled with live music, dancing and fun activities for all ages. So whether you’re seeking one-of-a-kind crafts, mouthwatering treats, or a delightful social experience, this event is sure to exceed your expectations.

When & Where: Every Friday July 7- August 25 from 5-10 pm at Pop Up Park, Mary Avenue & Glover Road, Langley Twp

Ongoing Things To Do

PNE Fair at Playland

Vancouver’s favourite summertime tradition is back with an impressive line-up of attractions both old and new to keep you entertained.

From the SuperDogs to the Dueling Pianos, the PNE has something for everyone. You can check out their full entertainment lineup here or their concert lineup here.

When & Where: Aug 19- Sept 4: Weds/Thurs/Sun from 11am – 5pm and Fri-Sat from 11am – 11pm at PNE/Playland, Vancouver

Cost: General Admission is $33

The Big Bounce

The Big Bounce Canada is coming to Surrey with the largest inflatable castle in the world this weekend! Visitors of all ages will get the chance to explore The Giant, stretching 300 meters long, dive into Air Space filled with spaceships and aliens, and have a blast in Sport Slam with nets, goals, hoops, and balls of all sizes.

With three hours of unlimited access, this action-packed day guarantees a thrill for everyone.

When & Where: August 12 – September 3 at Cloverdale Rodeo, 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: $29-$59

Chilliwack Corn Maze

Prepare to be amazed! Greendale Acres is opening its gates this year on August 10th for their annual – “Chilliwack Corn Maze”. Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey through incredible corn maze designs that have been entertaining visitors for an impressive 25 years.

From adorable farm animals to exhilarating activities like the jumping pillow, ropes course, maze adventure, and more, there’s something for everyone at Greendale Acres.

They will also be a special kick-off concert on August 12th at 6pm with opening acts Geoff Moore and Tony Stevens, followed by Tanner Olsen Band from 8:30-10pm. Ti.ckets are currently on sale for $20

When & Where: August 10 – September at the Greendale Acres, Chilliwack, BC

Go on a water adventure

Metro Vancouver is beautifully located with tons of lakes, rivers and beaches. Our summer season is the perfect time to go explore and enjoy some time in the water. From paddle boarding to kayaking, and water bikes to bbq boats, there is something for everyone to try out every weekend.

When & Where: All around Metro Vancouver

Visit a Summer Patio

The weather is absolutely beautiful right now, so why not elevate your patio experience and uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.

When & Where: Anytime all over Metro Vancouver

Take a hike

There is nothing that beats heading out into the great outdoors in Vancouver in the Summer. So why not escape into the lush wilderness and explore as many of Metro Vancouver’s spring hikes and nature walks as you can with this beautiful weather. There are so many different new spots to visit, and old ones to rediscover.

When & Where: All over Metro Vancouver anytime you like!

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

Tickets are currently on sale, and prices range from $30 – $90.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Visit a Sunflower Festival

Prepare to immerse yourself in a breathtaking spectacle of nature’s brightest colours.

The Richmond Sunflower festival opened on August 5. Located at Richmond Country Farms, guests can wander amongst the sunflowers, take pictures with the flower wagon and enjoy some sips and bites from food truck vendors in the area. Tickets are $12-15.

The new Surrey Sunflower festival will be opening on August 4. Located at 4334 186 Street, Surrey, tickets are $10/ticket (+tax and fees). Presented by Genaris Cares, proceeds will go towards the BC Cancer Foundation. Guest can enjoy wandering through fields of sunflower, as well as take photos among their painted displays.

Lakeland Flowers much-awaited Summer Flower Festival reopened on July 21, revealing their 45-acres of stunning floral wonderland in the heart of the Fraser Valley. Tickets start at $10 per person, with free entry for children under 3.

When & Where:

Richmond Sunflower Festival: August 5-31 from 1-8pm on weekdays, and from 10am – 8pm on weekends at Richmond Country Farms, 12900 Steveston Hwy, Richmond

Surrey Sunflower Festival: From Thursday-Sunday between August 5 – Sept 3 + August 7 with varying times between 10am – 7 pm at 4334 186 Street, Surrey

Lakeland Flowers: July 21-Sept 4 from 10am – 6pm at Lakeland Flowers, 39171 No 4 Road, Abbotsford

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts (Free Entry)

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (Free Entry)

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Summer Sundays at Port Moody (Free Entry)

Rocky Point Park will be hosting a series of free concerts this Summer right by the waterfront. Local artists will be performing on stage at 2 pm from July 9- Sept 3. Guest are encourage to bring chairs and blankets and enjoy a beautiful day out by the water.

When & Where: Every Sunday at 2 pm from July 9-Sept 3 at Rocky Point Park, 2800 Murray St, Port Moody

Cypress Mountain Coaster

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer. At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada.

The coaster iis only open during the summer months, so be sure to check it out if you can.

When & Where: June 16 – Labour Day weekend, at Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

Visit a Waterpark

There area number of waterparks in and around Metro Vancouver, and they’re the perfect way to cool off during the Summer. You can make it a fun day in the sun by packing a lunch and lots of water and spend the day going down massive slides and splashing around in the water.

When & Where: Summer months only at multiple locations.

Paddle Boat at Sunset

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek.

Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment. Experience the beauty of Vancouver with a thrilling 1.5-hour guided sunset kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour. You can also paddle under the full moon on selected days each month.

When & Where: At dusk, Friday and Saturday at 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver

Blind Pig: 80-Day-Long Music Festival

If you love Vancouver’s music scene and want to check out a few concerts that have a more ‘underground’ feel, we’ve got an exciting 80-day-long music festival to share with you.

Inspired by the Prohibition era in Vancouver, The Blind Pig Festival is named after the “Blind Pigs” of the city – AKA the “illicit drinking houses” of the early 1900s that would become the city’s first speakeasies.

When & Where: Various shows from June 22 – Sept 1 at the Waterfront Theatre, 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey (Free Entry)

The Museum of Surrey currently has two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, Aug 26: Castle in the Sky

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem & Haunted Mansion.

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

