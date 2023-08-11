604 Now

Township of Langley 150 Celebration

The Township of Langley will celebrate 150 years of history with a community-focused festival full of exciting free events and activities for all ages.

The Township 150 Celebration is a free three-day event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Township’s inception and our amazing community. Enjoy free events showcasing our incredible facilities and amenities at a variety of locations throughout the Township of Langley during this multi-day celebration:

  • Three days of festivities
  • Free activities and events
  • Music and entertainment
  • Free family fun

Come out to enjoy the free three-day event celebrating 150 years!

  • Friday, August 25, 2 – 8pm: Activities and Sports Day at Willoughby Community Park
  • Saturday, August 26, noon – 9pm: Recreation and Culture Day at various locations
  • Sunday, August 27, 11am – 6pm: Family Fun Festival at Walnut Grove Community Park

Join us for the Township 150 Celebration from August 25-27! Check out all the activities and events at tol.ca/150.

Location

Willoughby Community Park

7782 200 St,
Langley Twp, BC V2Y 1S4 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    August 25

  • End Date

    August 27

  • Tickets

    Free

More Info