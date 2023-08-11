Township of Langley 150 Celebration
The Township of Langley will celebrate 150 years of history with a community-focused festival full of exciting free events and activities for all ages.
The Township 150 Celebration is a free three-day event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Township’s inception and our amazing community. Enjoy free events showcasing our incredible facilities and amenities at a variety of locations throughout the Township of Langley during this multi-day celebration:
- Three days of festivities
- Free activities and events
- Music and entertainment
- Free family fun
Come out to enjoy the free three-day event celebrating 150 years!
- Friday, August 25, 2 – 8pm: Activities and Sports Day at Willoughby Community Park
- Saturday, August 26, noon – 9pm: Recreation and Culture Day at various locations
- Sunday, August 27, 11am – 6pm: Family Fun Festival at Walnut Grove Community Park
Join us for the Township 150 Celebration from August 25-27! Check out all the activities and events at tol.ca/150.