Riverside Street Vibe
Wesgroup Properties is hosting its second annual Riverside Street Vibe festival in Vancouver’s River District.
Residents and visitors alike are invited to take part in a fun-filled afternoon of food trucks, local market vendors, a beer garden and live entertainment. This year’s event features an array of delightful experiences for attendees of all ages.
Food trucks and vendors include Rosie’s BBQ and Smokehouse, Salty’s Lobster Shack, Meet2Eat, Boketto Tea Bar, BAK’d Cookies, and many more.
Musical performances by Krystle Dos Santos and Narai + Bungalow, and dance performances by Studio North.
This event is taking place Saturday August 26th and is open to the public, and admission is free for all attendees.
More event information at riversidestreetvibe.ca