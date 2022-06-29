You Can Glow-In-The-Dark Paddleboard In Vancouver This Summer

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek. Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment.

Each tour departs from their Granville Island location at every Friday and Saturday, and gives you an amazing view of Vancouver’s beautiful waterfront area.

You’ll begin the tour at dusk and be out on the water for approximately 1.5 hours.

In addition to their paddle-board tours, they also offer evening kayaking tours to take advantage of if that’s more your thing.

Light The Night Tour paddle-boarding is $105 per person.

Equally important, previous paddle experience is a requirement to join the Light the Night Tour. In addition, all participants must be 16 years of age or older.

Glow in the Dark Paddleboard

When: At dusk, Friday and Saturday

Where: 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver

Cost: $105 + tax

