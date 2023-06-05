Paddle Under The Stars On This Moonlit Kayak Tour In Vancouver

This Summer, Jericho Beach is presenting an exciting opportunity for adventure-seekers to explore the darkness in style.
Go on a magical full moon kayak tour this summer, where you can paddle under the stars while taking in the dazzling lights of Vancouver’s skyline.
Where to find the Moonlit Kayak Tour in Vancouver
Anyone who has gone kayaking at night knows it’s an experience truly unlike any other to watch the moon rise as you slowly glide through the calm waters in darkness.
To make the experience more accessible to the general public, the popular Jericho Beach Kayak is offering the 2.5 hour guided tour this Summer. The rental experience will include the canoe rental and life jackets.
They will occur for a limited time only on select evenings when there’s a full moon (only a few days each month). There are no pre-requisites for taking part in the tour. So this is a great chance to experience sea kayaking for the first time.
Here’s the list of dates this tour is available in 2023:
- May 4 (Thursday): 8:15pm – 10:45pm
- May 5 (Friday): 8:30pm – 11pm
- June 2 (Friday): 8:45pm – 11:15pm
- June 3 (Saturday): 8:45pm – 11:15pm
- July 2 (Sunday): 9pm – 11:30pm
- July 3 (Monday): 9pm – 11:30pm
- July 31 (Monday): 8:30pm – 11pm
- Aug. 1 (Tuesday): 8:30pm – 11pm
- Aug. 30 (Wednesday): 7:45pm – 10:15pm
- Aug. 31(Thursday): 7:45pm – 10:15pm
- Sept. 29 (Friday) 6:45pm – 9:15pm
If they above dates don’t work for you, they also have Glow in the Dark Tours on Saturday evenings, and Sunset Tours every all Summer long.
Jericho Beach Kayak’s Full Moon Tour
Rate: $89
Dates: Select evenings during the full moon
Age: 16+
Booking: On their website