604 Now
Travel & Outdoors

Paddle Under The Stars On This Moonlit Kayak Tour In Vancouver

By

Add to Bucket List

Photo: 604 Now

This Summer, Jericho Beach is presenting an exciting opportunity for adventure-seekers to explore the darkness in style.

Go on a magical full moon kayak tour this summer, where you can paddle under the stars while taking in the dazzling lights of Vancouver’s skyline.

RELATED: 29 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver this June

Where to find the Moonlit Kayak Tour in Vancouver

Anyone who has gone kayaking at night knows it’s an experience truly unlike any other to watch the moon rise as you slowly glide through the calm waters in darkness.

To make the experience more accessible to the general public, the popular Jericho Beach Kayak is offering the 2.5 hour guided tour this Summer. The rental experience will include the canoe rental and life jackets.

They will occur for a limited time only on select evenings when there’s a full moon (only a few days each month). There are no pre-requisites for taking part in the tour. So this is a great chance to experience sea kayaking for the first time.

Here’s the list of dates this tour is available in 2023:

  • May 4 (Thursday): 8:15pm – 10:45pm
  • May 5 (Friday): 8:30pm – 11pm
  • June 2 (Friday): 8:45pm – 11:15pm
  • June 3 (Saturday): 8:45pm – 11:15pm
  • July 2 (Sunday): 9pm – 11:30pm
  • July 3 (Monday): 9pm – 11:30pm
  • July 31 (Monday): 8:30pm – 11pm
  • Aug. 1 (Tuesday): 8:30pm – 11pm
  • Aug. 30 (Wednesday): 7:45pm – 10:15pm
  • Aug. 31(Thursday): 7:45pm – 10:15pm
  • Sept. 29 (Friday) 6:45pm – 9:15pm

If they above dates don’t work for you, they also have Glow in the Dark Tours on Saturday evenings, and Sunset Tours every all Summer long.

Jericho Beach Kayak’s Full Moon Tour

Rate: $89
Dates: Select evenings during the full moon
Age: 16+
Booking: On their website

You Might Also Like

big splash waterpark vancouver area

Massive 7 Acre Big Splash Water Slide Park Reopening This Summer
second beach pool vancouver

Vancouver Is Opening 5 Pools and 11 Spray Parks this Summer

Share

Log in or create an account to save content

Become a local insider