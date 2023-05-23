29 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver this June

The long-awaited month of June is finally here! As the sun shines brighter and the temperature rises, it’s time to kick off your summer. There are many exciting events happening throughout the Metro Vancouver.

Whether you’re a local or visiting from out of town, this guide will provide you with a curated list of must-attend events in the city.

From outdoor festivals to music concerts, food fairs, and more there is so much to do. So pack your sunscreen, grab your shades, and get ready to enjoy the best of what Vancouver has to offer this June.

Things to do in Vancouver this June

Steveston Spot Prawn & Seafood Celebration- May 16 – June 18

The annual Spot Prawn season returns to Steveston for another year of celebration with a variety of events and activities. This includes fresh seafood brought into Fisherman’s Wharf daily. There will also be demonstrations from professional chefs featured on participating restaurant menus as part of our Dine About promotion.

Bike Week – May 29 – June 4

Vancouver is known for being a bike-friendly city, and this year their annual Bike Week returns. The week-long event will have group rides, webinars, and community celebration stations. Registered cyclists can also log their trips on their app to help generate data for improving future cycling conditions in Metro Vancouver.

Vancouver International Children’s Festival – May 30 – June 4

This spring, the Vancouver International Children’s Festival will present both In-Person (located on Granville Island) and Online activities. A variety of shows, skits, and parties will be available for participation. Tickets for the shows begin at $12.50 and can be purchased online.

Vancouver Art Gallery Free Entry Friday – June 2

The Vancouver Art Gallery recently launched a new program where entry is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

West Van Community Festival – June 2-3

Discover the vibrant spirit of West Vancouver at the West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest (formerly Bridge Festival). This two-day extravaganza is a celebration with music, international dancers, an international lounge with food trucks, a kids’ zone, and more. The festival takes place on Friday, June 2 from 4 pm to 9:30 pm and on Saturday, June 3 from 11 am to 9:30 pm at the Ambleside Park.

Halal Ribfest – June 2-4

Indulge in a mouthwatering array of traditional southern barbecue dishes. This includes Dino beef ribs, short ribs, brisket, and more – all 100% Halal. Alongside the delectable food, the festival will host local vendors, carnival games, pop-up market and a kids zone. The event is taking place at Holland Park in Surrey. Entry tickets are currently on sale for $9.64 (food not included).

Playland Reopens – June 3

Playland, Vancouver’s beloved amusement park, is set to reopen its gates on June 3rd. Get ready to experience the adrenaline rush once again as the park unveils its thrilling rides, delicious food stalls, and fun-filled games.

Burnaby Hats off Day – June 3

Burnaby’s popular annual event “Hats Off Day” parade and festival returns this June. This year’s theme “Outer Space” encourages attendees to bring their space suits and explore the galactic festivities. This huge FREE party is anticipated to have over 50,000 visitors.

Surrey Block Party Food Truck – June 3-4

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is going to be taking place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey on June 3-4. Attendees can expect great food, a beer garden, live entertainment and a market featuring local goods.

Day of Music Downtown Vancouver – June 10

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will be presenting Day of Music once again this year. It will be taking place on Saturday June 10 at 10 am. Free Live musical performances will be taking place all over Downtown Vancouver.

Langley Community Days – June 10

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be hosting a block party at Douglas Park in Langley on June 10th. Attendees can expect great food, a beer garden, live entertainment and a market featuring local goods.

Cultus Lake Adventure Park and the Waterpark Opening – June 10th

Visiting Cultus Lake Waterpark is one of BC’s classic summer traditions. This year the park will open on June 10 and visitors can once again take a break from the hot summer sun by having some fun at this local waterpark.

Japan Market at Van Art Gallery – June 10-11

Japan Market is returning to Downtown Vancouver with their Summer Festival on June 10th and 11th. The event will feature over 70 vendors offering unique crafts, kimonos, merchandise, and delicious food. Attendees can also take advantage of numerous photo opportunities, including some with a Samurai.

The first 50 people to enter will receive a $10 market voucher. Online tickets are currently available for $5 per entry, with discounts available.

Fraser Valley Classic Car Show – June 11

The University of Fraser Valley’s Chilliwack campus will be hosting an exciting car show. It will be featuring a diverse range of local automobiles. To participate, simply make a $10 donation to the Chilliwack General Hospital or register and donate $15 on the day of the event. Spectators can attend the show by making a donation for admission. All proceeds will go towards the hospital’s charitable foundation.

Italian Day on the Drive – June 11

After a hiatus of three years, the popular Italian Day festival on Commercial Drive will be making a comeback. The event is an opportunity for people to come together and enjoy activities, music, and food. While also being surrounded by green, white, and red colors that symbolize Italy.

5X Festival Blockparty – June 11

Surrey’s finest are being showcased as our flagship music festival makes its return. Artists and DJs from Club Mumbai, Decibel Entertainment, and Keep Clarity will be featured, with the full lineup yet to be announced. The event will also feature a variety of food vendors, art installations, and a vendor village highlighting some of the most unique local brands.

Festival d’été francophone de Vancouver – Jne 14-25

As the Vancouver Francophone Summer Festival enters its 34th year, it presents an impressive array of concerts showcasing renowned artists from Canada and beyond. This diverse lineup welcomes attendees of all backgrounds, irrespective of their familiarity with the Francophone culture. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary musical extravaganza that transcends linguistic boundaries and celebrates the universal language of music.

Abbotsford – Monster Inflatable Obstacle Course – June 15-18

This June, the world’s biggest inflatable obstacle course is coming to Metro Vancouver. Following their run in Victoria, the event will be taking place at the TradeX centre in Abbotsford. Attendees will get to explore a 300-meter-long structure full of fun bounces and slides.

ScotFest and BC Highland Games – June 16-17

The 91st British Columbia Highland Games & World Music Festival will be taking place this June at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. This year’s lineup includes performances such as the SFU Pipe Band “in-concert”, Sharon Shannon, Gurdeep Pandher, “Piper to the Stars” Lorne Cousin, and the world-famous REMAX Scottish heavy events and highland dancing.

5k FoamFest – June 17

The 5k FoamFest will be taking place in Surrey this year. This exhilarating event combines a 5K run with over 22 fun-filled obstacles and plenty of foam. Participants can expect a thrilling experience as they navigate through foam pits, giant inflatable slides, and slippery obstacles

South Asian Festival – June 18

Experience the excitement of the first-ever South-Asian Family Festival at the PNE this summer. This inaugural SAF Festival promises a full day of entertainment, showcasing music, arts, cultural performances, and parades. The event will feature international musicians and artists, providing ongoing entertainment, as well as a fashion show highlighting the latest trends.

VanDusen Rose Show – June 18

The 66th Biennial Rose Show hosted by the Vancouver Rose Society will be taking place on Sunday, June 18th from 12:30 – 4:30 pm at the Floral Hall at VanDusen Botanical Garden. The event is free to attend with the purchase of a regular admission ticket to VanDusen. Attendees can expect a large variety of beautiful roses, and information on floral arrangements, care methods, and more. Roses will also be available for sale to bring home.

Bill Nye – June 20

Bill Nye, the Science Guy, is coming to Vancouver for an exciting show that promises to be educational, entertaining, and inspiring. The beloved science educator has captured the hearts and minds of generations. His upcoming show in Vancouver promises to be a continuation of his mission to make science accessible and engaging for everyone.

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival – June 21 – July 1

This year, Metro Vancouver will be having an Ice Cream Festival from June 21 to July 31. There will be a number of limited-time new flavors introduced during this time period at over 15 ice cream parlors and dessert shops around the city.

Bard on the Beach – June 24 – Sept 24

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach returns this year from June 8 to September 30, 2023. They will be performing As You Like It on the BMO Mainstage from Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar on the Bmo Mainstage from Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V on the Howard Family Stage from Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth on the Howard Family Stage from Aug 19-Sept 17. Ticket prices range from $30 – $90.

Dragon Boat Festival – June 24-25

Every summer, the Canadian International Dragon Boat Festival returns to False Creek with exhilarating competitive races. This annual event draws crowds with its eye-catching spectacles and engaging waterborne competitions. With its origins tracing back to 1986, this festival is now one of the largest dragon boat festivals held outside of Asia.

Vancouver International Jazz Festival – June 23 – July 2

The Vancouver International Jazz Festival offers free concerts all over Metro Vancouver, including downtown Vancouver, on Granville Island, in Yaletown and on the North Shore. It takes places at various venues throughout the 10 day festival.

North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Days Parade – June 24

Since 1912, Lynn Valley Days has been a cherished event embraced by our community. It’s a weekend that brings families, friends, and neighbors together for joyful celebrations. The festivities kick off with a parade at 9:30 am, followed by an array of exciting activities, including showcases from local community groups and businesses, games, a large inflatable bouncy for the kids, Maypole dancing, face painters, live entertainment, and much more!

Greek Day – Jun 25

This street festival celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Greek community in Vancouver. The event takes over a five-block stretch of West Broadway from Macdonald all the way to Blenheim. The nearly one-kilometre route is closed off to traffic to make way for dozens of delicious food and drink stands, market vendors, entertainment and live music.