Hats Off Day: Burnaby’s Annual Out of this World Party
Burnaby’s popular annual event “Hats Off Day” parade and festival returns this June and it is expected to be out of this world.
This year’s theme “Outer Space” encourages attendees to bring their space suits and explore the galactic festivities. This huge FREE party is anticipated to have over 50,000 visitors.
Burnaby Hats Off Day 2023
Get ready to blast off into space as Burnaby’s popular Hats Off Day returns on June 3rd, 2023. The annual parade and festival, held since the early 1980s, is an opportunity for local merchants to express gratitude towards their community.
The celebration spans 12 blocks of Hastings Street, from Boundary to Gamma. The whole stretch will be closed to car traffic for the occasion. The event starts from 9:30 am with a full lineup of activities until 4:00 pm.
The Family Fun Dash starts off the day of festivities at 9:30 am. It is then followed by the parade at 10 am, showcasing dozens of floats and displays from a range of organizations.
After the parade, the street party begins. Attendees can expect mouth-watering food, live music, and space-inspired shows that cater to all ages.
The Vancouver Circus School will also be performing cosmic acts at the top of every hour at Hastings and Gilmore.
The Hats Off Day Stage at Hastings and Carleton will host various music performances from 11 am to 4 pm. It will include the KISS tribute band Alive and Kissin’. The Teamsters Mobile Stage at 4400 Hastings will feature Sound Machine and several other great local bands.
Additionally, the event will feature the 20th annual Show & Shine, showcasing 100 unique and vintage cars, trucks, and motorcycles.