Vancouver Ice Cream Festival
Indulge your sweet cravings this Summer and check out the Vancouver Ice Cream Festival taking place this June.
This self-guided event will take you through the city’s most alluring selections of ice cream, gelato, and shaved ice. There will be a number of limited-time new flavors introduced during this time period at the participating dessert shops around the city.
This year, Metro Vancouver is having their very first Ice Cream Festival, created by Noms Magazine. The event will be taking place from June 21 to July 31.
Ice cream lovers can indulge your sweet cravings with an assortment of delightful frozen desserts while also supporting local businesses. Participating shops will offer exclusive new creations solely for the festival, so be sure to check it out.
Additionally, participants have the chance to win gift cards, food, and products by taking part in the event’s social media contests and interactive challenges.
Participating Restaurants
- Bella Gelateria
- 1752 Davie St, Vancouver, BC V6G 1W3
- 1301 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6E 1C6
- BETA5 Chocolates
- Boketto Tea Bar
- Daigyo
- Dolce Amore – The Gelato Mafia
- D’oro Gelato & Caffe
- 1094 Denman St, Vancouver, BC V6G 2M8
- 1222 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6E 1C1
- Elephant Garden Creamery
- Fior di Latte Cafe
- Glenburn Soda Fountain
- J Squared Ice Cream
- Ki Cafe
- Le Parfait
- Matcha Cafe Maiko
- Milkcow Cafe
- Nam Dae Moon Rice Cake
- Nuvola Gelato & Dolci
- Passione Gelato
- Perfecto Cafe
- Soft Peaks Ice Cream
- 115-4603 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 4M4
- 25 Alexander St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1B2
- 1000-7899 Templeton Station Rd, Richmond, BC V7B 0B7