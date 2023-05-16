Vancouver’s Dog-Friendly Patio Returns Next Month with Puppy Cocktails

Vancouver’s dog-loving community has been eagerly waiting for this day – the return of Uncle Abe’s famous pooch-powered patio!

With summer just around the corner, the popular restaurant is set to welcome back its furry guests with their dog-friendly patio for another season of fun.

Uncle Abe’s Dog-Friendly Patio Vancouver

Uncle Abe’s has always been known for its dog-friendly atmosphere, with a dedicated dog play area. This year, they’ve gone the extra mile to ensure the pups have the best possible experience.

The patio extension will be larger than ever before. It will provide more space for dogs to run around and play, plus a dog pool! There will also be an expanded doggo menu with puppy cocktails.

The season will officially kicks off with a huge launch party sponsored by Powell Brewery. The event will be on Saturday, June 3rd from noon until 5 pm.

The day promises to be a fun-filled event with free treats for pups, swag giveaways by Powell Brewery, and drink specials for humans.

New Dogtails and Chowcuterie Board

For the first time, Uncle Abe’s has introduced a brand new pup menu featuring dog-friendly “dogtails” like the Barkberry and Pupcolada, as well as a Chowcuterie Board with a pepperoni stick, veggies, and dog treats.

With the restaurant’s focus on providing a safe and enjoyable environment for both dogs and their owners, Uncle Abe’s is the perfect place to relax and unwind during the long summer days.