Map of Vancouver Parks and Beaches Where You Can Legally Drink Alcohol

Some people call Vancouver a “no fun city” but not for long. You can soon enjoy a refreshing alcoholic drink in many of Vancouver’s public spaces.
Starting this June, it will be legal to have alcohol at 40 parks and 7 beaches across the city. Most of the parks will be year round, with some only allowed during the summer months starting June 1.
For the first time this year, beachgoers will also be able to drink at 7 of Vancouver’s beaches, as the city explores options to pilot the responsible consumption of alcohol at appropriate beach locations.
Map of Everywhere You’ll Be Able To Drink
Parks where drinking is allowed year-round
Starting June 1, 2023, consuming alcohol will be permitted on a permanent and year-round basis in the following parks:
- Adanac Park
- Balaclava Park
- Burrard View Park
- Elm Park
- Fraser River Park
- Garden Park
- Granville Park
- Harbour Green Park
- Jericho Beach Park
- John Hendry/Trout Lake Park
- Jonathan Rogers Park
- Jones Park
- Kitsilano Beach Park
- Langara Park
- Locarno Beach Park
- Maple Grove Park
- McBride Park
- Memorial West Park
- New Brighton Park
- Pandora Park
- Queen Elizabeth Park
- Riverfront Park
- Spanish Banks Beach Park
- Stanley Park (Lumberman’s Arch)
- Stanley Park (Southwest and Second Beach)
- Sunrise Park
- Tatlow Park
- Vanier Park
- Victoria Park
- Volunteer Park
- Woodland Park
Parks where drinking is allowed in July and August only
Starting July 1, 2023, consuming alcohol will be permitted in the months of July and August each year in the following parks:
- Beaconsfield Park
- Braemer Park
- Brewers Park
- Clinton Park
- Collingwood Park
- Columbia Park
- Falaise Park
- Memorial South Park
- Norquay Park
- Oak Park
- Quilchena Park
- Robson Park
- Ross Park
- Rupert Park
- Slocan Park
- Winona Park
Drinking at beaches pilot
Between June 1 and September 4, 2023, the 7 beach pilot sites will be:
- Jericho Beach
- Spanish Banks
- Locarno Beach
- Second Beach (Stanley Park)
- Kitsilano Beach
- John Hendry / Trout Lake Beach
- New Brighton Beach