Surrey Food Truck Block Party
The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting a massive Block Party in Surrey this June, and it promises to be a delicious event for foodies and casual diners alike, and the best part yet it’s FREE to attend.
This 2 day festival takes place on the first weekend of June. It is a great way to spend the weekend checking out tasty food trucks, local goods from artisan makers & enjoy a cold drink and local entertainment.
Surrey Food Truck Block Party 2023
The festival is set to take place at Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Grounds in Surrey. It will run Saturday June 3 from 11 am – 8 am and Sunday June 4, from 11am – 8 pm.
There will be over 25 food trucks featuring a wide range of unique culinary creations.
Visitors will be able to taste everything from mouth-watering burgers, hot dogs, tacos, pizza, to Asian and Indian cuisine, and much more. Whether you’re in the mood for something savory, sweet, or spicy, there will be something to please everyone’s palate.
Food Truck Line up
- Aloha Poke
- B and B concessions
- BeaverTails
- Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz ( Betty’s Corner Ltd.)
- Big Red’s Poutine
- Cravings Kettle Corn
- Dos Amigos
- Food Daddy
- G’s Donairs
- GuerillaQ
- Hunky Bills
- Juicy Green Express
- Kona Ice of Chilliwack
- KYU Grill
- Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza
- Little oOties Mini Donuts
- Munchu Picchu
- REEL Mac and Cheese
- Rocky Point Ice Cream
- Shameless Buns
- Slavic Rolls
- Street Dogs
- Taco Tigre
- Texas Smoke BBQ
- The Mad Greek
- Wings Outdoor Grill
Live Music & Market Place
In addition to the wide variety of food options, the festival will also feature live music throughout the day, and a marketplace for attendees to explore. Vendors will include:
- Beloved By Emily
- D’Lux Bath & Body
- Drby Pet Co
- Edna SMaK Apparel
- Lilac Rain
- Neo Naturelle
- Nàdur Pictiúr
- Our Little Soap Company
- Preserved Canning
- Sihle Skincare
- Sumas Laser Engraving & Design
- Susie’s Cindy Buns & More Bakery
- Sweet Collective Co
- That’s A Good Cookie
- Wick Off Candles
If you’re planning on attending the Food Truck Block Party, be sure to bring your appetite, as you won’t want to miss out on any of the mouth-watering dishes on offer.