17 of Surrey’s Must-Try Restaurants for Food Lovers

Surrey is a thriving city in Metro Vancouver, that is slowly overtaking as the most populated suburb in the area. So it should come as no surprise that they have some of the best restaurants in the area.
From trendy and modern hotspots to long-standing favourites, check out why more people are flocking to the city for their growing food scene.
RELATED: Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade
Best Restaurants In Surrey
Ustaad
View this post on Instagram
This Surrey gem serves North Indian style and Delhi street food and has over 4.5 stars out of 5000+ on Google and for good reason. With 3 locations in Surrey, the restaurant is known to be both delicious and affordable.
Address: 13025 76 Ave, 10009 Whalley Blvd & 2160 King George Blvd, Surrey
Old Surrey Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
This one-of-a-kind restaurant is actually in a cool vintage home and they serve up amazing French fare using local ingredients. Enhance your meal with a glass of wine or specialty martini. Their menu includes the likes of jumbo prawns, scallops, oysters, butternut squash ravioli and more.
Address: 13483 72 Avenue
Scott’s Landing Fish & Chips
View this post on Instagram
Although fish & chips may not be your first thought when in Surrey, this family owned and operated restaurant may change your mind. They have amazing fish and chips as well as clam chowder, jalapeno tarter sauce and more.
Address: 2-14877 108 Ave, Surrey
My Shanti
View this post on Instagram
Created by everyone’s favourite local chef Vikram Vij, this restaurant is a reflection of his personal and culinary journeys in India. The menu includes a vast selection of authentic Indian eats, including paneer pakoras, wild boar and lamb kebabs, samosas, chicken korma, and much more.
Address: 15869 Croydon Drive
Union Latino’s Food
View this post on Instagram
Stop by this quaint eatery that is just brimming with character. It’s known for its Latin American eats, like empanadas, arepa and arroz con pollo. Of course, it also has a range of Colombia-inspired cocktails to choose from.
Address: 13569 105A Avenue
Taste of Himalayas
View this post on Instagram
Famous for its authentic Nepali “momo” dish, this Nepali and Indian restaurant located in Surrey has garnered a reputation for itself. The restaurant’s “momo” dish is made with all-purpose flour and filled with either meat or vegetables, a true representation of Nepalese cuisine. As Nepal is located between Tibet and India, their cuisine boasts a distinct blend of flavors influenced by the Himalayan region and South East Asian cuisine.
Vault Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
A great place in Cloverdale if you’re craving steak or seafood. They also serve up sandwiches, salads, bowls, burgers and pasta. For dessert, try their apple and pear crumble, chocolate peanut butter pie or sticky toffee pudding.
Address: 5764 176 Street
Afghan Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
For traditional Afghan cuisine, look no further than this modern eatery in South Surrey. Their menu features lots of delicious options, including Afghan nuggets, bolani, lamb shank, chicken qorma and minced beef kebabs.
Address: 16120 24 Ave #115
Seoul Grill House
View this post on Instagram
Experience the best of Korean BBQ with a buffet style all-you-can-eat at Guildford Town Centre. Try their fried rice and noodles, as well as spicy rice cakes. For meats, try their marinated beef, pork or chicken. One thing is for sure, you won’t leave here hungry.
Address: 15155 101 Avenue #100
New York New York Greek
View this post on Instagram
If you’ve got Greek on your mind, this is the place to go. Enjoy classic Greek fare with cocktails inspired by the Big Apple. The menu features chicken souvlaki, lamb chops, schnitzel and New York steak (just to name a few).
Address: 6361 152 Street
Chopsticks On Pho
View this post on Instagram
A popular Vietnamese noodle house you must try. Nothing is more comforting than a big bowl of pho. So, dig in to one of their pho bowls, stir fried noodles, Vietnamese-style sandwiches or salad rolls.
Address: 15325 56 Avenue
Flavo Grill Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
This modern Indian restaurant is a hidden gem that is often overlooked for the Tandor grill next door. Taste, ambiance, and service are all ranked high for this restaurant. They offer not only traditional and authentic dishes but also dishes with a modern twist like noodle burgers and pani puri topped with pomegranate seeds.
Address: 8028 128 St Unit 123, Surrey
Nagoya Sushi
View this post on Instagram
For some of the best sushi in Surrey, check out this spot in Fleetwood. Their menu has everything from tempura and teriyaki to rolls and sashimi. Just remember to bring along your appetite because you’re going to need it.
Address: 9175 148 Street
Shahrayar Grill House
View this post on Instagram
This local restaurant serves shawarma, lamb shank & other Middle Eastern dishes. Customers often rave about their authentic and fresh ingredients. Their mixed BBQ platter is a must have.
Address: 14752 108a Ave, Surrey
Captain’s Oven Pizza
View this post on Instagram
This bright and low-key pizzeria offers Neapolitan artisanal pizzas with plenty of vegan options. This local favourite pizza parlour has locations in Surrey and Vancouver. Some of their most popular pies includes: Mediterranean, Oceanside and Truffle Mushroom. They also have dessert covered with a selection of chocolate covered dessert pizzas.
Address: #111- 9639 137a Street, Surrey
Paratha 2 Pasta
View this post on Instagram
This modern Indian restaurant can double up as a place with their amazing music and club vibes. They serve an amazing selection of cocktails served with a variety of food, including noodle burgers and amazing milk shakes. Oh and the funnest part, they also have robot servers that will bring you the food!
Address: 8080 120 St Unit 130, Surrey
StrEATS Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
With locations in Surrey, Langley and Maple Ridge, StrEATS is known for their amazing street food. Their menu includes tacos, burritos, poutines, burgers and more.
Address: 2940 King George Blvd Unit 160, Surrey
So whether you are looking for a romantic date night spot, a family-friendly restaurant, or just a new spot to try, Surrey has got you covered. With a wide range of cuisines and dining experiences there is something to offer for every taste and occasion.