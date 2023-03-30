17 of Surrey’s Must-Try Restaurants for Food Lovers

Surrey is a thriving city in Metro Vancouver, that is slowly overtaking as the most populated suburb in the area. So it should come as no surprise that they have some of the best restaurants in the area.

From trendy and modern hotspots to long-standing favourites, check out why more people are flocking to the city for their growing food scene.

RELATED: Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade

Best Restaurants In Surrey

Ustaad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USTAAD G76 INDIAN 13025 76AVE (@ustaadg76indiancuisine)

This Surrey gem serves North Indian style and Delhi street food and has over 4.5 stars out of 5000+ on Google and for good reason. With 3 locations in Surrey, the restaurant is known to be both delicious and affordable.

Address: 13025 76 Ave, 10009 Whalley Blvd & 2160 King George Blvd, Surrey

Old Surrey Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Surrey Restaurant (@oldsurreyrestaurant)

This one-of-a-kind restaurant is actually in a cool vintage home and they serve up amazing French fare using local ingredients. Enhance your meal with a glass of wine or specialty martini. Their menu includes the likes of jumbo prawns, scallops, oysters, butternut squash ravioli and more.

Address: 13483 72 Avenue

Scott’s Landing Fish & Chips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejeshwar Randhawa (@tejeshwarrandhawa)

Although fish & chips may not be your first thought when in Surrey, this family owned and operated restaurant may change your mind. They have amazing fish and chips as well as clam chowder, jalapeno tarter sauce and more.

Address: 2-14877 108 Ave, Surrey

My Shanti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Shanti by Vikram Vij (@my.shanti)

Created by everyone’s favourite local chef Vikram Vij, this restaurant is a reflection of his personal and culinary journeys in India. The menu includes a vast selection of authentic Indian eats, including paneer pakoras, wild boar and lamb kebabs, samosas, chicken korma, and much more.

Address: 15869 Croydon Drive

Union Latino’s Food

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Union Latinos 🇨🇴 (@unionlatinosfood)

Stop by this quaint eatery that is just brimming with character. It’s known for its Latin American eats, like empanadas, arepa and arroz con pollo. Of course, it also has a range of Colombia-inspired cocktails to choose from.

Address: 13569 105A Avenue

Taste of Himalayas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All-Inclusive Culinary Tasting Adventures (@chewonthistastytours)

Famous for its authentic Nepali “momo” dish, this Nepali and Indian restaurant located in Surrey has garnered a reputation for itself. The restaurant’s “momo” dish is made with all-purpose flour and filled with either meat or vegetables, a true representation of Nepalese cuisine. As Nepal is located between Tibet and India, their cuisine boasts a distinct blend of flavors influenced by the Himalayan region and South East Asian cuisine.

Vault Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vault (@vault_restaurant)

A great place in Cloverdale if you’re craving steak or seafood. They also serve up sandwiches, salads, bowls, burgers and pasta. For dessert, try their apple and pear crumble, chocolate peanut butter pie or sticky toffee pudding.

Address: 5764 176 Street

Afghan Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afghan Kitchen South Surrey (@eatdrinkafghan)

For traditional Afghan cuisine, look no further than this modern eatery in South Surrey. Their menu features lots of delicious options, including Afghan nuggets, bolani, lamb shank, chicken qorma and minced beef kebabs.

Address: 16120 24 Ave #115

Seoul Grill House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guacward Foodie (@tacoboutguacward)

Experience the best of Korean BBQ with a buffet style all-you-can-eat at Guildford Town Centre. Try their fried rice and noodles, as well as spicy rice cakes. For meats, try their marinated beef, pork or chicken. One thing is for sure, you won’t leave here hungry.

Address: 15155 101 Avenue #100

New York New York Greek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randy (@chendiggitydog)

If you’ve got Greek on your mind, this is the place to go. Enjoy classic Greek fare with cocktails inspired by the Big Apple. The menu features chicken souvlaki, lamb chops, schnitzel and New York steak (just to name a few).

Address: 6361 152 Street

Chopsticks On Pho

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naya (@naya.pa.paya)

A popular Vietnamese noodle house you must try. Nothing is more comforting than a big bowl of pho. So, dig in to one of their pho bowls, stir fried noodles, Vietnamese-style sandwiches or salad rolls.

Address: 15325 56 Avenue

Flavo Grill Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flavo grill (@flavogrill)

This modern Indian restaurant is a hidden gem that is often overlooked for the Tandor grill next door. Taste, ambiance, and service are all ranked high for this restaurant. They offer not only traditional and authentic dishes but also dishes with a modern twist like noodle burgers and pani puri topped with pomegranate seeds.

Address: 8028 128 St Unit 123, Surrey

Nagoya Sushi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nagoya Sushi (@nagoyasushibc)

For some of the best sushi in Surrey, check out this spot in Fleetwood. Their menu has everything from tempura and teriyaki to rolls and sashimi. Just remember to bring along your appetite because you’re going to need it.

Address: 9175 148 Street

Shahrayar Grill House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahrayar_grill (@shahrayar.grill)



This local restaurant serves shawarma, lamb shank & other Middle Eastern dishes. Customers often rave about their authentic and fresh ingredients. Their mixed BBQ platter is a must have.

Address: 14752 108a Ave, Surrey

Captain’s Oven Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Captain’s Oven Pizza (@captainsovenpizza)

This bright and low-key pizzeria offers Neapolitan artisanal pizzas with plenty of vegan options. This local favourite pizza parlour has locations in Surrey and Vancouver. Some of their most popular pies includes: Mediterranean, Oceanside and Truffle Mushroom. They also have dessert covered with a selection of chocolate covered dessert pizzas.

Address: #111- 9639 137a Street, Surrey

Paratha 2 Pasta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paratha 2 Pasta (@paratha2pasta)



This modern Indian restaurant can double up as a place with their amazing music and club vibes. They serve an amazing selection of cocktails served with a variety of food, including noodle burgers and amazing milk shakes. Oh and the funnest part, they also have robot servers that will bring you the food!

Address: 8080 120 St Unit 130, Surrey

StrEATS Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYC Foodiee (@yycfoodiee)

With locations in Surrey, Langley and Maple Ridge, StrEATS is known for their amazing street food. Their menu includes tacos, burritos, poutines, burgers and more.

Address: 2940 King George Blvd Unit 160, Surrey

So whether you are looking for a romantic date night spot, a family-friendly restaurant, or just a new spot to try, Surrey has got you covered. With a wide range of cuisines and dining experiences there is something to offer for every taste and occasion.