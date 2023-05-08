Spot Prawn Events + Festivals Metro Vancouver This May

Metro Vancouver’s Spot prawn season is coming up.
And seafood lovers can get their hands on some fresh spot prawns at one of these docks and restaurants in Metro Vancouver.
RELATED: 9 New Foods To Try At The Richmond Night Market This Year
Where To Get Spot Prawns In Metro Vancouver
Steveston Spot Prawns & Seafood
View this post on Instagram
Spot prawns are back at the iconic Fisherman’s Wharf in the historic Steveston Village. Dock sales start May 16 and pre-orders are now open. This will allow for you to be guaranteed a spot prawn meal for pick up after the dock sale date.
It is currently listed at $24 / lb. Note however that there is a $3 guarantee pre-order fee applied to each online order. Their spot prawns are fresh from the sea and sold right from the vessel.
Address: 3800 Bayview Street, Richmond
Spot Prawn Festival
View this post on Instagram
The annual Spot Prawn Festival will be taking place at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf in Vancouver, on May 28.
Attendees will have access to the docks, can watch cooking demos and partake in a number of other activities. They can also enjoy a variety of spot prawn dishes and seafood chowder.
Address: 1505 West 1st Ave, Vancouver
Dine About
View this post on Instagram
Richmond is hosting a Dine About event from June 1 – 18. This is the second year of the event, following a successful launch in 2022. Several local eateries are expected to participate. The full list of participating restaurants will be announced soon. Last year’s restaurants included Blue Canoe, Steveston Seafood House and Shady Island.
The restaurant’s will feature a main course or appetizer made from local spot prawns or other seafood.
Address: Several participating locations. Visit their website for more information.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
You Might Also Like