British Columbia’s Biggest Waterpark Is Reopening This Summer

It’s official, one of BC’s classic summer traditions will continue as Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park have announced plans to reopen this summer.

Originally opened, owned, and operated by a local family, Destination Cultus has become one of the province’s most popular summer traditions since 1984.

Both the Cultus Lake Adventure Park and the Waterpark will open on Saturday June 10th.

Cultus Lake 2023

The grand opening of the park for the summer season is scheduled for Saturday, June 10th. It will operate on weekends until June 24th, after which it will be open every day.

As part of its reopening celebrations, the waterpark is offering a discount of $8 on all admission tickets. This includes full-day passes, half-day passes, and twilight tickets.

With over 18 waterslides, five large hot tubs throughout the park, a lazy river, and four children areas, Cultus is considered the largest waterpark in British Columbia.

In addition, there’s five food outlets, 150 covered picnic tables, locker and barbecue rentals, and an abundance of grassy space to spread out on.

Tickets are currently on sale. The waterpark has special rates for School Group Bookings, Twilight discounts, after school specials, VIP cabana rentals, and advanced booking available throughout the season.

Cultus Lake Waterpark is located at 4150 Columbia Valley Highway in Chilliwack. Their regular hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and extended hours are 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park

Opening: June 10th – September 4th

Location: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake, BC.

Passes: $14 – $32, depending on time slot