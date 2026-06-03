Uber Canada has just published its 2026 Lost & Found Index. This index sheds light on the things Uber riders leave behind in cars, and who are the most forgetful folks in the country. While there’s plenty of normally-forgotten items like phones and keys, this index has also collected curious data on the strangest things left in Ubers.
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Uber Canada 2026 Lost & Found Index
“Uber’s 2026 Lost & Found Index sheds light on both the common and not-so-common items left behind by Canadian riders over the past year,” said Uber.
Obviously phones and wallets sit at the top of the national list. But some standout items from this year include a “15-pound frozen turkey and aquarium fish and supplies in Toronto, a full set of goalie pads in Edmonton, a violin in a hard case in Montreal, and two humidifiers in Winnipeg.”
Someone from London, Ontario also left behind a single bed leg and an old smoke alarm.
Notably, Uber XL riders are also 2.6 times more likely to forget something when compared to UberX riders.
Curious about the stats? Check out all the most commonly forgotten items across Canada, the most forgetful cities, and the most unique items lost:
The top 10 most forgetful cities in Canada
Data is weighted to account for population discrepancies
- Saskatoon
- Windsor
- Regina
- Victoria
- St. John’s, NL
- Winnipeg
- Montreal
- Halifax
- Kelowna
- Kitchener-Waterloo
The 10 most commonly forgotten items across Canada
- Phone
- Wallet/purse
- Backpack/bag/luggage
- Headphones
- Keys
- Article of clothing
- Glasses/sunglasses
- Passport
- Vape/e-cig
- Jewelry
The most unique items lost across Canada
- 15lb frozen turkey — Toronto
- Black electric kids’ scooter with a pink cat helmet — Calgary
- A violin in a hard case — Montreal
- Goalie pads, helmet, stick — Edmonton
- 12 pizzas — Brantford
- One leg from a bed frame and one old smoke alarm — London, ON
- Two humidifiers — Winnipeg
- Turtle shell — Toronto
- Blue wig — Edmonton
- Aquarium fish and supplies — Toronto
- Blackish grey switch blade knife, “it’s been passed down from my great grandpa” — Regina
- A trophy with a golden star and the name ‘Adam’ on it — Kingston
- A 25 lb kettlebell — Vancouver