Uber Canada has just published its 2026 Lost & Found Index. This index sheds light on the things Uber riders leave behind in cars, and who are the most forgetful folks in the country. While there’s plenty of normally-forgotten items like phones and keys, this index has also collected curious data on the strangest things left in Ubers.

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Uber Canada 2026 Lost & Found Index

“Uber’s 2026 Lost & Found Index sheds light on both the common and not-so-common items left behind by Canadian riders over the past year,” said Uber.

Obviously phones and wallets sit at the top of the national list. But some standout items from this year include a “15-pound frozen turkey and aquarium fish and supplies in Toronto, a full set of goalie pads in Edmonton, a violin in a hard case in Montreal, and two humidifiers in Winnipeg.”

Someone from London, Ontario also left behind a single bed leg and an old smoke alarm.

Notably, Uber XL riders are also 2.6 times more likely to forget something when compared to UberX riders.

Curious about the stats? Check out all the most commonly forgotten items across Canada, the most forgetful cities, and the most unique items lost:

The top 10 most forgetful cities in Canada

Data is weighted to account for population discrepancies

Saskatoon Windsor Regina Victoria St. John’s, NL Winnipeg Montreal Halifax Kelowna Kitchener-Waterloo

The 10 most commonly forgotten items across Canada

Phone Wallet/purse Backpack/bag/luggage Headphones Keys Article of clothing Glasses/sunglasses Passport Vape/e-cig Jewelry

The most unique items lost across Canada