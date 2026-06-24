B.C. Breaks Multiple Heat Records As 14 Areas Record New Highs

It’s officially summer, and B.C. has been bringing the heat.

This Monday and Tuesday saw multiple temperature records broken across the province as the weather warmed up to some major highs. According to Environment Canada, a total of 14 areas recorded new highs, including cities in the Lower Mainland.

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B.C. Breaking Heat Records This Week

Depending on where you were located this week, you may have been in one of the hottest areas of B.C. For folks in the Lower Mainland, cities like West Vancouver, Abbotsford, and White Rock all had new heat records set.

West Vancouver 32.1 C (previous record was 29.5 C, set in 1989)

Abbotsford: 33 C (previous record was 30.2 C, set in 1992)

White Rock: 31 C (previous record was 28.3 C, set in 1936)

Things were just as hot in Victoria, too. The city felt the day warm up to 30.4 C, whereas areas like Bella Bella reached a new high of 27.6 C.

The heat will stick around through Wednesday as the province continues to remain warm throughout the day. Cooler temperatures will arrive on Thursday as rain moves in across much of the province, with storms expected to hit parts of central and northern B.C. by Friday.