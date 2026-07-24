A hidden late-night Mexican cantina has popped up in Downtown Vancouver, made by the minds behind Chupito.

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This secret spot in Vancouver is known as Cantina Social Club. It’s inspired by “the hustle and bustle of the mercados, conversations over tacos on the side of the street to the aromas of herbs and palo santo and the joy and generosity of the people of Mexico.” Harnessing that energy, Cantina Social Club is a place where local harvests meet kitchen creativity, giving you an amazing experience alongside delicious dishes.

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The food aims to complement the flavours of different regions from Mexico with the seasonal ingredients of B.C.. And to go with the food, Cantina Social Club will have a rotating selection of fun cocktails like the Pina Daiquiri, Cantinatini, and La Ronda.

Cocktails aren’t your thing? No problem. You’ll also be able to grab B.C. wines, too.

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As the restaurant says: they’re here for a good time, not a long time. Cantina Social Club will be open every Wednesday through Saturday from 6:00pm until late at 367 Seymour St.